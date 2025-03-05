"LIV faces serious challenges" - Fans believe LIV Golf might be in trouble after Jay Monahan reportedly rules out merger announcement

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger is one of the most pressing issues in golf. While there is hope that the merger will be completed soon given the involvement of individuals like U.S. President Donald Trump, PGA Tour commisioner Jay Monahan recently shared that it won't happen anytime soon.

As per popular golf page Flushing It, Monahan said that there won't be any merger announcement at The Players Championship. This means that no active golfer from LIV will play in the tournament next week. Here is a look at the tweet:

After this report caught steam, fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressed concern about LIV Golf's future. One fan wrote that the tour faces serious challenges and explained the reasoning behind it. They wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions:

"If there’s a deal LIV will go away. If there is no deal LIV will start losing its best players back to the tour. They’re really in a lose lose position," a user wrote.

"Except when all the top players return to the PGA Tour after collecting their Saudi checks. Like Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka." wrote a user.

"Why would the Tour want to make a deal at this point? Just let LIV Golf die on it's own. Sign Brooks back and play their game right back at them." one user wrote.

"Sure - it can stay around as a backup tour doing most if not all international events. No problem. But it will never, I repeat never overtake the PGA as the primary tour." wrote one user.

"LIV still sucks." a user wrote.

With no signs of a merger yet, LIV Golf is expected to continue as per their schedule. For their next outing, the PIF-backed event will be traveling to Hong Kong for LIV Hong Kong. Prior to this, fans were treated to LIV Riyadh and LIV Adelaide.

A look at LIV Golf's remaning schedule in 2025

With LIV Riyadh and LIV Adelaide now done and dusted, here is a detailed look at the tour's remaning schedule in 2025:

Date: Mar 7-9

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

Date: Mar 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Singapore

Location: Singapore

Date: Apr 4-6

Event: LIV Golf Miami

Location: United States

Date: Apr 25-27

Event: LIV Golf Mexico City

Location: Mexico

Date: May 2-4

Event: LIV Golf Korea

Location: South Korea

Date: Jun 6-8

Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.

Location: United States

Date: Jun 27-29

Event: LIV Golf Dallas

Location: United States

Date: Jul 11-13

Event: LIV Golf Andalucía

Location: Spain

Date: Jul 25-27

Event: LIV Golf UK

Location: United Kingdom

Date: Aug 8-10

Event: LIV Golf Chicago

Location: United States

Date: Aug 15-17

Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis

Location: United States

Date: Aug 22-24

Event: LIV Golf Michigan

Location: United States

