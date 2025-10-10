LIV Golf to acquire 2 PGA Tour golfers as many other names from the tour eye a move - Report

LIV Golf is reportedly in talks to sign two recent PGA Tour winners, while several other players are also considering a potential switch to the Saudi-backed league. The news comes as LIV aims to strengthen its roster after dropping multiple players last season.According to the post shared by Nuclr Golf on X, Golf Digest reported that the two winners’ representatives are in discussions with LIV, though none of them are big-name signings. The report also noted that other “rank-and-file” PGA Tour players are seeking one last payday before considering a move to LIV Golf. &quot;Representatives of two recent tour winners are in discussions with LIV. Other rank-and-file names are angling for one last career payday. None of them is a high-profile get—Jon Rahm remains the only major star to defect in four years—but they are recognizable enough to trigger another cycle of &quot;What is the state of the game?&quot; handwringing,” Golf Digest wrote.Here are the PGA Tour winners from the past ten events:Scottie Scheffler – Procore ChampionshipTommy Fleetwood – Tour ChampionshipJustin Rose – FedEx Jude ChampionshipCameron Young – Wyndham ChampionshipBrian Campbell – John Deere ClassicChris Gotterup – Genesis Scottish OpenWilliam Mouw – ISCO ChampionshipRyan Gerard – Barracuda ChampionshipKurt Kitayama – 3M OpenSteven Fisk – Sanderson Farms ChampionshipLast season, LIV Golf dropped players such as Henrik Stenson, Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Jubin Yang, Frederik Kjettrup, and Anthony Kim. Now the league is looking to bring in new players to fill those spots for the next season.31 LIV Golf players to compete at the Link Hong Kong OpenThe Link Hong Kong Open will feature 31 LIV Golf players this month. The tournament is the seventh stop on The International Series and comes with key ranking points as well as spots in the 2026 Masters and the 154th Open Championship.Major winners Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, and Martin Kaymer will headline the field at the Hong Kong Golf Club. They will be joined by Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester, Tom McKibbin, and Peter Uihlein.Former champions Ben Campbell and Wade Ormsby are also set to compete. Ormsby, who recently won the Jakarta International Championship, will aim to continue his strong run. Scott Vincent currently leads the season standings, with Lucas Herbert and Carlos Ortiz close behind.Talor GoochHarold Varner IIIGraeme McDowellKevin NaAdrian MeronkDean BurmesterRichard BlandThomas PietersKevin NaAdrian MeronkDean BurmesterRichard BlandThomas PietersJinichiro KozumaMatt JonesJosele BallesterJason KokrakSam HorsfieldDanny LeePatrick ReedTom McKibbinDavid PuigBubba WatsonMartin KaymerPaul CaseyMito PereiraChieh-po LeeCaleb SurrattPeter UihleinBen CampbellLouis OosthuizenCharl SchwartzelAnirban LahiriAnthony KimLuis MasaveuJohn CatlinWade OrmsbyOllie SchniederjansMax RottluffMinkyu Kim