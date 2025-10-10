  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf to acquire 2 PGA Tour golfers as many other names from the tour eye a move - Report

LIV Golf to acquire 2 PGA Tour golfers as many other names from the tour eye a move - Report

By Sonali Verma
Published Oct 10, 2025 01:38 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Second Round - Source: Imagn
LIV Golf to acquire 2 PGA Tour golfers as many other names from the tour eye a move - Source: Imagn

LIV Golf is reportedly in talks to sign two recent PGA Tour winners, while several other players are also considering a potential switch to the Saudi-backed league. The news comes as LIV aims to strengthen its roster after dropping multiple players last season.

Ad

According to the post shared by Nuclr Golf on X, Golf Digest reported that the two winners’ representatives are in discussions with LIV, though none of them are big-name signings. The report also noted that other “rank-and-file” PGA Tour players are seeking one last payday before considering a move to LIV Golf.

"Representatives of two recent tour winners are in discussions with LIV. Other rank-and-file names are angling for one last career payday. None of them is a high-profile get—Jon Rahm remains the only major star to defect in four years—but they are recognizable enough to trigger another cycle of "What is the state of the game?" handwringing,” Golf Digest wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here are the PGA Tour winners from the past ten events:

  • Scottie Scheffler – Procore Championship
  • Tommy Fleetwood – Tour Championship
  • Justin Rose – FedEx Jude Championship
  • Cameron Young – Wyndham Championship
  • Brian Campbell – John Deere Classic
  • Chris Gotterup – Genesis Scottish Open
  • William Mouw – ISCO Championship
  • Ryan Gerard – Barracuda Championship
  • Kurt Kitayama – 3M Open
  • Steven Fisk – Sanderson Farms Championship

Last season, LIV Golf dropped players such as Henrik Stenson, Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Jubin Yang, Frederik Kjettrup, and Anthony Kim. Now the league is looking to bring in new players to fill those spots for the next season.

Ad

31 LIV Golf players to compete at the Link Hong Kong Open

The Link Hong Kong Open will feature 31 LIV Golf players this month. The tournament is the seventh stop on The International Series and comes with key ranking points as well as spots in the 2026 Masters and the 154th Open Championship.

Major winners Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, and Martin Kaymer will headline the field at the Hong Kong Golf Club. They will be joined by Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester, Tom McKibbin, and Peter Uihlein.

Ad

Former champions Ben Campbell and Wade Ormsby are also set to compete. Ormsby, who recently won the Jakarta International Championship, will aim to continue his strong run. Scott Vincent currently leads the season standings, with Lucas Herbert and Carlos Ortiz close behind.

  • Talor Gooch
  • Harold Varner III
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Kevin Na
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Dean Burmester
  • Richard Bland
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Kevin Na
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Dean Burmester
  • Richard Bland
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Matt Jones
  • Josele Ballester
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Sam Horsfield
  • Danny Lee
  • Patrick Reed
  • Tom McKibbin
  • David Puig
  • Bubba Watson
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Paul Casey
  • Mito Pereira
  • Chieh-po Lee
  • Caleb Surratt
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Ben Campbell
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Anthony Kim
  • Luis Masaveu
  • John Catlin
  • Wade Ormsby
  • Ollie Schniederjans
  • Max Rottluff
  • Minkyu Kim
About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications