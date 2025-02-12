LIV Golf Adelaide 2025: Round 1 groupings and shotgun start time explored

The 2025 LIV Golf season's second event will take place in Australia's Adelaide. After the conclusion of LIV Golf Riyadh, the Saudi Circuit players are gearing up to compete at the Grange Golf Club from Friday, February 14 to 16.

54 players will tee off with a shotgun start at 12:45 PM local time, meaning they will all tee off at the same time but from different holes. Three players will tee off from a particular hole.

LIV Golf Adelaide winner Adrian Meronk will start his game from 12th hole with his Cleeks GC teammates Richard Bland and Graeme McDowell. The 2024 LIV Golf Champion Jon Rahm will tee off with Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau and Anthony Kim on the 18th hole.

Trending

The total prize purse of the individual event is $20 million with $4 million going to the winner. The runner-up will receive $2,250,000 while the third-finish will tak home $1,500,000. The prize purse of the team event is $5 million with the winning team receiving $3 million.

However, last year's individual winner Talor Gooch mentioned on the Fore The People podcast said that he was disheartened as 47.5% of his earnings was withheld due to Australian taxes. He underlined that he wasn't complaining but it was far lesser than the $4 million.

LIV Golf Adelaide 2025: Round 1 grouping

Here is the grouping for the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide:

Hole 1 : Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)

: Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) Hole 2 : Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Dustin Johnson (Aces GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

: Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Dustin Johnson (Aces GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) Hole 3 : Bubba Watson (Rangegoats GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

: Bubba Watson (Rangegoats GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC) Hole 4 : Phil Mickelson (Hyflyers GC), Chieh-CH Pei (Wild Card), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

: Phil Mickelson (Hyflyers GC), Chieh-CH Pei (Wild Card), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC) Hole 5 : Mito Pereira (Torque GC), Sebastián Muñoz (Torque GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

: Mito Pereira (Torque GC), Sebastián Muñoz (Torque GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) Hole 6 : David Puig (Fireballs GC), Louis Masaveu (Fireballs GC), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

: David Puig (Fireballs GC), Louis Masaveu (Fireballs GC), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) Hole 7 : Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), Wade Ormsby (Iron Heads GC)

: Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), Wade Ormsby (Iron Heads GC) Hole 8 : Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)

: Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII) Hole 9 : Ben Campbell (Rangegoats GC), Matthew Wolff (Rangegoats GC), Peter Uihlein (Rangegoats GC)

: Ben Campbell (Rangegoats GC), Matthew Wolff (Rangegoats GC), Peter Uihlein (Rangegoats GC) Hole 10 : Brendan Steele (Hyflyers GC), Cameron Tringale (Hyflyers GC), Andy Ogletree (Hyflyers GC)

: Brendan Steele (Hyflyers GC), Cameron Tringale (Hyflyers GC), Andy Ogletree (Hyflyers GC) Hole 11 : Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC)

: Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC) Hole 12 : Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC)

: Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) Hole 13 : Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), Paul Casey (Crushers GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

: Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), Paul Casey (Crushers GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) Hole 14 : Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

: Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC) Hole 15 : Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

: Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC) Hole 16 : Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

: Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Branden Grace (Stinger GC) Hole 17 : Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC), Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

: Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC), Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) Hole 18: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Anthony Kim (Crushers GC)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback