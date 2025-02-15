LIV Golf Adelaide 2025: Round 3 groupings and shotgun start time explored

The second round of LIV Golf Adelaide concluded with Sam Horsfield, Carlos Ortiz, and Abraham Ancer sharing the lead. They are tied at the top at 9-under, holding a three-shot lead over Joaquin Niemann after the second day at Grange Golf Club.

Ad

The final showdown of LIV Golf Adelaide will begin on Sunday, February 16, at 11:35 AM local time. All 54 players are divided into eighteen separate groups, with seventeen of them starting in a shotgun start. However, the featured group comprising leaders Ancer, Ortiz, and Horsfield will begin from the first hole at 11:46 AM local time.

Another featured group, consisting of Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), and Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), will also tee off from the first hole but as part of the shotgun start.

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, Round 3 groupings explored

Abraham Ancer ties at the top at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image Source: Imagn)

Here are the groupings for the LIV Golf Adelaide, Day 3:

Ad

Group 1 - Hole 1

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

Group 2 - Hole 1 (11:46 am local time)

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

Group 3 - Hole 2

Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), David Puig (Fireballs GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Group 4 - Hole 3

Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Group 5 - Hole 4

Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Ad

Group 6 - Hole 17

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Group 7 - Hole 16

Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC), Paul Casey (Crushers GC), Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Group 8 - Hole 5

Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

Group 9 - Hole 6

Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)

Group 10 - Hole 7

Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Ad

Group 11 - Hole 8

Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC)

Group 12 - Hole 9

Matt Jones (Ripper GC), Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Group 13 - Hole 10

Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)

Group 14 - Hole 11

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC)

Group 15 - Hole 12

Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC)

Ad

Group 16 - Hole 13

Talor Gooch (Smash GC), Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC), Chieh-Po Lee

Group 17 - Hole 14

Mito Pereira (Torque GC), Wade Ormsby (Iron Heads GC), Anthony Kim

Group 18 - Hole 15

Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback