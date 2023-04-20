LIV Golf Adelaide Day 1 tee times and TV schedule explored

LIV Golf heads down to Australia for its first international and fourth overall event. 48 golfers traveled halfway around the world to reach Adelaide for the next event. LIV Golf Adelaide will take place this week starting on Friday (April 21) and will run through Sunday (April 23) to conclude with 54 holes.

The tournament will start with the first round at 10:15 am ET, with all the golfers taking the first shot of the day on different holes in a group of three.

This is the first event after the Masters. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who finished in second place in the major tournament, will caption their teams to win the event and improve their rankings.

It is pertinent to note that Koepka became the first golfer to win two LIV Golf events after winning the Orlando event before the Masters. Mickelson, on the other hand, surprised everyone with his performance at the Masters as he has struggled in 54-hole games.

In the team standings, Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces sits at the top with a score of 64 followed by Torque and then Fireball. Mickelson's HyFlyers is in tenth position while Brooks Koepka's Smash is securing sixth place.

LIV Golf Adelaide Day 1 tee times

LIV Golf Adelaide will start with the first round on Thursday at 10:15 pm ET (Friday 11:45 am ACST). Brooks Koepka will start the game on the first hole alongside English golfer Ian Poulter and Aussie Cameron Smith.

Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, and Marc Leishman will start their game on the 18th hole.

Here's LIV Golf Adelaide's Day 1 leaderboard:

1: Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith

2: Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson

3: Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen

4: Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson

5: Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood

6: Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent

7: Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

9: Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, James Piot

10: Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

11: Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak

12: Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner Ill

13: Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, Mito Pereira

14: Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

16: Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz

17: Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey

18: Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, Marc Leishman

LIV Golf Adelaide: TV schedule explored

LIV Golf will be televised this year, thanks to their deal with The CW Network. The tournament will start at 11:45 am ACST, which is 10:15 pm in America.

Live streaming will start at 10:15 pm ET on Thursday on the CW App and LIV Golf Plus. The final two rounds of the tournament will be available on television on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the full TV schedule for the LIV Golf Adelaide:

Thursday (LIVE)

Time: 10:15 p.m. - 3:15 a.m.

Network: CW App & LIV Golf Plus

Friday/Saturday (LIVE)

Time: 10:15 p.m. - 3:15 a.m.

Network: CW App & LIV Golf Plus

Saturday/Sunday (Tape Delay)

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Network: CW Network & App

