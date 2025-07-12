LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 leaderboard: Who is leading after round 2 end?

LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 got off to a rocky start after severe winds reduced scoring opportunities and later forced stop of play towards the end of Day 1. The weather around Real Club Valderrama suspended play on Thursday after just 13 holes. Notably, season leader Joaquin Niemann shared the lead with four others during the abrupt stoppage.

Ad

The play resumed on Saturday morning, pushing down round 2 tee times, and is now complete. Notably, Niemann held onto the lead alongside Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith. The LIV Golf trio, consisting of Torque GC and Ripper GC captains and Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC player, shared the lead with 1-under.

Meanwhile, Brendan Grace and Lee Westwood, who also was in competition for the lead during the day 1 suspension, finished T4 and T29 respectively at the end of the round. It is pertinent to note that the weather inclined suspension on Friday was the first in the Saudi-backed league’s history, when a round could not be completed in a single day.

Ad

Trending

Owing to the pause in play, the leaderboard saw more change ups in position including the rise of Bryson DeChambeau from T6 to T4 and Jon Rahm’s fall from T6 to T7. For the unversed, LIV Golf’s 54-hole format doesn’t have the traditional cut. Owing to this, all 54 players on the field will play the weekend for promised paychecks from the whopping $20 million purse.

Who is leading LIV Golf Andalucia 2025?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Listed below is the complete leaderboard after Round 2 of LIV Golf Andalucia:

T1 – Talor Gooch: -2

T1 – Cameron Smith: -2

T1 – Joaquin Niemann: -2

T4 – Bryson DeChambeau: -1

T4 – Branden Grace: -1

T4 – Patrick Reed: -1

T7 – Richard Bland: E

T7 – Ian Poulter: E

T7 – Jason Kokrak: E

T7 – Jon Rahm: E

T7 – Caleb Surratt: E

T12 – Paul Casey: +1

T12 – Charles Howell III: +1

T12 – Phil Mickelson: +1

T12 – Tyrrell Hatton: +1

T16 – Peter Uihlein: +2

T16 – Kevin Na: +2

T16 – Abraham Ancer: +2

T16 – Josele Ballester: +2

T16 – Martin Kaymer: +2

T16 – Adrian Meronk: +2

T16 – Thomas Pieters: +2

T16 – Harold Varner III: +2

T16 – Chieh-Po Lee: +2

T16 – Jinichiro Kozuma: +2

T16 – Anirban Lahiri: +2

T16 – Cameron Tringale: +2

T16 – Sergio Garcia: +2

T29 – Ben Campbell: +3

T29 – Sebastian Muñoz: +3

T29 – Lee Westwood: +3

T29 – Bubba Watson: +3

T29 – David Puig: +3

T29 – Sam Horsfield: +3

T29 – Brendan Steele: +3

T29 – Andy Ogletree: +3

T29 – Charl Schwartzel: +3

T29 – Marc Leishman: +3

T29 – Matt Jones: +3

T29 – Tom McKibbin: +3

T41 – Mito Pereira: +4

T41 – Frederik Kjettrup: +4

T41 – Dustin Johnson: +4

T44 – Graeme McDowell: +5

T44 – Brooks Koepka: +5

T44 – Yubin Jang: +5

T44 – Lucas Herbert: +5

T44 – Anthony Kim: +5

T49 – Luis Masaveu: +6

T49 – Danny Lee: +6

T49 – Louis Oosthuizen: +6

T49 – Henrik Stenson: +6

53 – Dean Burmester: +7

54 – Carlos Ortiz: +8

More details on LIV Golf Andalucia will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More