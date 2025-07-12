LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 round 2 tee times and groupings explored

The tee times and groupings for the second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía event are finally out. The first round of the tournament was suspended on Friday, July 11, and the play resumed on Saturday, July 12, at 8 am local time.

The LIV Golf Andalucía second round will have a shotgun start on Saturday at 10:30 am local time. All players will tee off at the same time, but on different holes in a group of three.

However, there is an exception on holes 1 and 10, as two groups will tee off on these holes. Patrick Reed, Branden Grace, and Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 10:30 am local time on hole 1, and then at 10:41 am local time, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, and Talor Gooch will start the game.

Meanwhile, on the 10th, David Puig, Bubba Watson, and Lee Westwood will tee off at 10:30 am, and then Sebastián Muñoz, Ben Campbell, and Sergio Garcia will start the game at 10:41 am local time.

After the first round, Talor Gooch took the lead in a three-way tie with Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann at 2-under. Bryson DeChambeau tied for fourth with Branden Grace and Patrick Reed.

LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 round 2 tee times explored

LIV Golf Andalucia first-round co-leader Talor Gooch Source: Imagn

Here are the pairings for the second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía, along with their scores they will be starting the round with:

Hole 1

Patrick Reed: -1

Branden Grace: -1

Bryson DeChambeau: -1

Hole 1 (10:41 AM)

Joaquin Niemann: -2

Cameron Smith: -2

Talor Gooch: -2

Hole 2

Jason Kokrak: E

Ian Poulter: E

Richard Bland: E

Hole 3

Paul Casey: +1

Caleb Surratt: E

Jon Rahm: E

Hole 4

Tyrrell Hatton: +1

Phil Mickelson: +1

Charles Howell III: +1

Hole 5

Abraham Ancer: +2

Kevin Na: +2

Peter Uihlein: +2

Hole 6

Adrian Meronk: +2

Martin Kaymer: +2

Josele Ballester: +2

Hole 7

Chieh-Po Lee: +2

Harold Varner III: +2

Thomas Pieters: +2

Hole 8

Cameron Tringale: +2

Anirban Lahiri: +2

Jinichiro Kozuma: +2

Hole 10

David Puig: +3

Bubba Watson: +3

Lee Westwood: +3

Hole 10 (10:41 AM)

Sebastian Muñoz: +3

Ben Campbell: +3

Sergio Garcia: +2

Hole 11

Andy Ogletree: +3

Brendan Steele: +3

Sam Horsfield: +3

Hole 12

Matt Jones: +3

Marc Leishman: +3

Charl Schwartzel: +3

Hole 13

Frederik Kjettrup: +4

Mito Pereira: +4

Tom McKibbin: +3

Hole 14

Brooks Koepka: +5

Graeme McDowell: +5

Dustin Johnson: +4

Hole 15

Anthony Kim: +5

Lucas Herbert: +5

Yubjin Jang: +5

Hole 16

Louis Oosthuizen: +6

JinJarry Lee: +6

Luis Masaveu: +6

Hole 17

Carlos Ortiz: +8

Dean Burmester: +7

Henrik Stenson: +6

