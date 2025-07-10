LIV Golf Andalucia R1 Weather Forecast: How will Spain fare on Friday?

The opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia is expected to be played under dry and breezy conditions at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain. According to AccuWeather, Friday (July 11), the LIV Golf Andalucia will bring mostly sunny skies with gusty winds throughout the day. Temperatures will be warm from morning to evening, while wind speeds are forecast to steadily increase. Here is a detailed breakdown of the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia:
Morning
Temperature: 26°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny and breezy
Wind: W at 28 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 41 km/h
Humidity: 66%
Dew Point: 17°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 17%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 28°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny and breezy
Wind: WSW at 32 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 46 km/h
Humidity: 50%
Dew Point: 16°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 2%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening
Temperature: 21°C
Conditions: Mainly clear and windy
Wind: W at 41 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h
Humidity: 65%
Dew Point: 16°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 3%
Visibility: 10 km
Tee Timings for the opening round of LIV Golf Andalucia
Hole 1: Bubba Watson, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen
Hole 2: Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia
Hole 3: Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann
Hole 4: Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey
Hole 5: Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira
Hole 6: Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters
Hole 7: Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester
Hole 8: Anthony Kim, Jason Kokrak, Chieh-Po Lee
Hole 9: Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman
Hole 10: Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale
Hole 11: Tyrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin
Hole 12: Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Fredrik Kjettrup
Hole 13: Abraham Ancer, Josele Ballester, David Puig
Hole 14: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter
Hole 15: Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Yubin Jang
Hole 16: Luis Masaveu, Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein
Hole 17: Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch
Hole 18: Anirban Lahiri, Jinichiro Kozuma, Andy Ogletree
