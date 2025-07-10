LIV Golf Andalucia R1 Weather Forecast: How will Spain fare on Friday?

The opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia is expected to be played under dry and breezy conditions at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain. According to AccuWeather, Friday (July 11), the LIV Golf Andalucia will bring mostly sunny skies with gusty winds throughout the day. Temperatures will be warm from morning to evening, while wind speeds are forecast to steadily increase. Here is a detailed breakdown of the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia:

Morning

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny and breezy

Wind: W at 28 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 41 km/h

Humidity: 66%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 17%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 28°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny and breezy

Wind: WSW at 32 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 46 km/h

Humidity: 50%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 2%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 21°C

Conditions: Mainly clear and windy

Wind: W at 41 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h

Humidity: 65%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 3%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee Timings for the opening round of LIV Golf Andalucia

Hole 1: Bubba Watson, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen

Hole 2: Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

Hole 3: Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann

Hole 4: Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey

Hole 5: Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira

Hole 6: Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters

Hole 7: Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

Hole 8: Anthony Kim, Jason Kokrak, Chieh-Po Lee

Hole 9: Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman

Hole 10: Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale

Hole 11: Tyrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin

Hole 12: Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Fredrik Kjettrup

Hole 13: Abraham Ancer, Josele Ballester, David Puig

Hole 14: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter

Hole 15: Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Yubin Jang

Hole 16: Luis Masaveu, Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein

Hole 17: Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch

Hole 18: Anirban Lahiri, Jinichiro Kozuma, Andy Ogletree

