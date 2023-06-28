LIV Golf announce multi-year partnership deal with Government of Andalucia ahead of newly-titled LIV Golf Andalucía

LIV Golf recently announced a multi-year deal with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport of the Government of Andalucia for organizing the event titled 'LIV Golf Andalucia'.

The announcement came ahead of this year's event, which will begin on Friday, June 30, at Real Club Valderrama in Andalucia, Spain. As per the new agreement, Andalucia will be the Official Destination Partner of LIV Golf Andalucia.

Arturo Bernal, the regional Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sports, said, as per LIV Golf:

“The region once again becomes the center of attention in the global golf scene, with the tournament that brings together the best players in the premier destination for this sport in Southern Europe."

"With over a hundred courses that welcome travelers from all over the world and a wide and diverse range of complementary offerings, featuring an unparalleled combination of culture, gastronomy, climate, nature, and iconic cities," he added.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said, as per LIV Golf:

"This partnership with Andalucía exemplifies local leadership embracing LIV Golf and the tremendous value that teamwork can bring to a region."

Norman added that they were proud to get support from forward-thinking partners such as the Andalucian Tourism and Sport Board. He continued:

"Following other successful partnerships in Australia and Singapore, this week’s tournament announcement continues the momentum being built through LIV Golf’s global impact that is engaging a new generation of golf fans around the world."

LIV Golf Andalucia schedule details

Talor Gooch hits a tee shot on the 9th hole during the LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa

The LIV Golf Andalucia will take place from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, at Real Club Valderrama in Andalucia, Spain. 48 players are divided into 12 teams, and there will be individual and team portions taking place with the prize money of $25 million in contention.

Talor Gooch has won the most events this season so far and tops the season standings halfway through. He went on to win back-to-back events in Australia and Singapore. In the team portion, 4Aces is at the top of the team standings after seven events.

Here are all the 12 teams of the LIV Golf League 2023 and their respective members:

Cleeks GC : Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, Martin Kaymer*

: Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, Martin Kaymer* Crushers GC : Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri Fire Balls GC : Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra HY Flyers GC : James Piot, Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson*, Cam Tringale

: James Piot, Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson*, Cam Tringale Iron Heads GC : Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Kevin Na*, Sihwan Kim

: Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Kevin Na*, Sihwan Kim Majesticks GC : Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter*, Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood

: Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter*, Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood RangeGoats GC : Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III

: Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III Ripper GC : Marc Leishman, Jed Morgan, Matt Jones, Cam Smith*

: Marc Leishman, Jed Morgan, Matt Jones, Cam Smith* Smash GC : Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka, Brooks Koepka*, Matt Wolff

: Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka, Brooks Koepka*, Matt Wolff Stinger GC : Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen*

: Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen* 4 Aces GC : Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein Torque GC: David Puig, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann*, Sebastian Munoz

