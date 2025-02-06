LIV Golf announces $60 streaming plan in latest membership reveal

LIV Golf has kicked off its fourth season under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. It's the first of 14 events on its 2025 calendar. With several changes in place, the league is moving forward with a fresh approach, including a new television deal, revamped team scoring, and direct Major championship exemptions.

Josh Carpenter, a journalist who covers golf, has shared LIV's subscription options on X. Carpenter shared the subscription plans on February 6 and it immediately caught the attention of netizens.

"LIV's pricing options for streaming," Carpenter's caption read.

For the first time, LIV Golf has secured a network television deal in the U.S., collaborating with Fox Studios. The opening event will be available on FS1 and FS2, with select weekend rounds airing on the main Fox channel.

On top of that, LIV's streaming platform, LIV Golf+ will now be only available to its subscribers. The prices are set at $59.99 annually and $6.99 per event in the United States of America (USA). Moreover, the Riyadh event's three-day pass will be available at $8.99.

On the other hand, LIV players now have more at stake apart from the prize money up for grabs. The United States Golf Association has announced a full exemption for the U.S. Open on the basis of LIV Golf's Individual Standingsleague's individual points list, granting one spot this year. The PGA of America has also extended invites to Joaquin Nieman and Sergio Garcia, highlighting a potential shift in how LIV golfers gain access to major tournaments.

LIV's team structure is also changing, with all four players' scores counting toward the team total in every round. Previously, only three of four scores counted on the first two days, with all four factoring in on the final day of the event.

LIV Golf is all set to expand its venues with new faces

Although LIV didn't have any marquee signings in the offseason, a group of younger players did join it. They are Tom Mckibbin, Luis Masaveu, Yubin Jang, Frederik Kjettrup, Ben Campbell, and Chieh-Po Lee. Lee got this spot through the LIV Golf promotions event and came as a wildcard player alongside Anthony Kim.

This year's schedule includes five new venues, including Riyadh, Mexico City, (Chapultepec Golf Club), South Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon), Indianapolis (the Club at Chatham Hills), and Michigan (the Cardinal at Saint John's). The arrangement has been made for the team championship.

The league is also undergoing leadership changes with Scott O'Niel replacing Greg Norman as CEO. O'Neil is also aiming to integrate LIV golf with the broader professional golf ecosystem while negotiations between the Public Investment Fund, the PGA tour, and the DP World Tour continue.

This season, the LIV league is also going toe-to-toe against the PGA Tour. With several events scheduled against high-profile tour spots such as the coming week's Adelaide event colliding with the Genesis Invitational. Tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore are also overlapping with the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players' Championships. LIV's last three events this year are also going to run alongside the PGA tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

