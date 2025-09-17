LIV Golf announces banking giant as its first-ever title sponsor for event in Hong Kong

LIV Golf announced that HSBC will be the title sponsor for its Hong Kong event in 2026. This will be the first time the league has attached a title sponsor to a tournament.

Ad

Following that, Flushing ti shared an X post on September 17. The caption of the post reads:

“LIV Golf has announced HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong will be played March 6–8, 2026 at the Hong Kong Golf Club (Fanling Course) – the oldest golf club in China. This is first ever title sponsored tournament in the league’s history, as the partnership with HSBC continues to grow."

Ad

Trending

Flushing It @flushingitgolf LIV Golf has announced HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong will be played March 6-8, 2026 at the Hong Kong Golf Club (Fanling Course) – the oldest golf club in China. This is first ever title sponsored tournament in the league’s history, as the partnership with HSBC continues to grow 🇭🇰

Ad

HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 is set to take place from March 6 to 8 at Hong Kong Golf Club’s Fanling Course. The event will feature 54 players competing in both individual and team competitions over three days.

The tournament is part of a multi-year partnership between HSBC and LIV Golf, with HSBC serving as the first global banking partner and the title sponsor for the league’s first-ever title-sponsored event.

Beyond the competition, the event will include live music, interactive fan experiences, and a fan village. Community activations will run during the event week, focusing on promoting golf and its accessibility in Hong Kong.

Ad

A special presale of hospitality packages and passes will be available to HSBC customers globally. The full event will be broadcast live on AXN Sports. The 2026 tournament will build on the success of the 2024 and 2025 editions, which saw strong attendance from across the Greater Bay Area and growing interest in the league’s Asian expansion.

LIV Golf’s partnership with HSBC began at the 2025 Andalucia event

In July 2025, the league announced a major partnership with HSBC. The announcement came through a press release on LIV Golf’s official website on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The deal was designed to support the league’s 14-event global season, marking HSBC’s first-ever title partnership with the league.

Ad

The partnership involved HSBC sponsoring LIV teams, Crushers GC and Majesticks GC, and playing a key role in LIV’s '9 to Play' broadcast segment, which covers the last nine holes of tournaments. The press release stated that the collaboration aimed to 'further grow the game of golf.'

This agreement added to HSBC’s long-standing involvement in golf, as the bank already sponsors major tournaments like The Open, the AIG Women’s Open, and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Ad

Scott O’Neil, CEO of LIV Golf, said:

“HSBC’s global footprint and ongoing presence in professional tournaments align perfectly with our mission to build the game for the next era of players and fans. We appreciate HSBC’s confidence in supporting some of the world’s biggest stars as they introduce and showcase the sport and its opportunities to new audiences worldwide.”

Ad

Barry O’Byrne, HSBC’s CEO of International Wealth and Premier Banking, stated:

“We are proud to continue to open up a world of opportunity for golf, both on and off the course and have LIV Golf alongside us on this journey.”

The partnership officially launched during the Andalucia tournament at Real Club Valderrama on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More