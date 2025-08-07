LIV Golf announces exciting updates for the 2025 Team Championship in Michigan

LIV Golf is set to bring major changes to its 2025 Team Championship, scheduled for August 22–24 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, Michigan. The updates are designed to raise the level of competition and ensure fans get to see the top players in action all weekend.

One of the key changes is the introduction of a Wednesday play-in match. The two lowest-ranked teams will go head-to-head to earn a spot in the main event, instead of automatically letting the top teams skip the first round.

This year, all 48 players from the 12 remaining teams will be involved in match play across Friday and Saturday, followed by a stroke-play finale on Sunday. This new structure guarantees more on-course time for LIV Golf’s biggest stars.

Another new rule gives higher-seeded team captains a strategic edge as they will be allowed to see their opponent’s lineup before locking in their own for match play contests. Ross Hallett, LIV Golf’s Executive VP and Head of Events, said: (as per LIV Golf)

“These updates mean fans will get more golf from our top teams and put added pressure on players to perform from start to finish as we look to crown our global team champion. We’re looking forward to putting on a fantastic championship event filled with high-stakes competition, world-class concerts, and family-friendly activities to be enjoyed by fans of all ages.”

Before heading to Michigan, the Saudi-backed league will host two more events, including Chicago (August 8–10) and Indianapolis (August 15–17). The format changes are part of LIV’s effort to make the season finale more exciting for fans while keeping the competition strong until the end.

How the 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship format works

The 2025 Team Championship will run over four days with match play in the first three rounds and stroke play on the final day.

Wednesday, August 20 – Play-In Match

Teams ranked 12th and 13th after the Indianapolis event will play a knockout match featuring two singles and one foursomes (alternate shot). The team with two points advances. The loser is eliminated.

Friday, August 22 – Quarterfinals

Twelve teams compete. Captains of higher-ranked teams choose their opponents. Each contest has two singles and one foursomes match. First to two points wins.

Saturday, August 23 – Semifinals

Winners move to the Championship Bracket. Losers drop to the Rankings Bracket. The same match play format continues. Three Championship Bracket winners advance to the final.

Sunday, August 24 – Finals (Stroke Play)

All 48 players compete. All four scores count toward each team's total. Final positions are based on team scores within their brackets.

The team with the lowest score among the three finalists in the Championship Bracket will be crowned the 2025 LIV Golf Team Champion.

