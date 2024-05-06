LIV Golf announces former PepsiCo Executive as new Chief Marketing Officer

LIV Golf recently announced Adam Harter as its new Chief Marketing Officer. The former Senior Vice President of Media, Entertainment, and Sports at PepsiCo will now be a part of LIV as its CMO.

Harter has been famously known to be the orchestrator of the Super Bowl Halftime Show as well as leading several deals in the NHL, MLB, and the NBA. Speaking about joining LIV, Adam Harter said (via LIV Golf):

"I’m thrilled to join LIV Golf at a dynamic period in the league’s history and the history of the sport. LIV Golf is already well-known for its groundbreaking innovations for golf and driving global fan and partner engagement that is unique in the sports landscape."

Harter's main aims for the series will be to engage and grow LIV's global audience, encourage sponsorships and partnerships, and develop a holistic brand for the teams and the league as a whole.

"I can’t wait to build on LIV’s early success and continue developing global league and team brands that will be recognized around the world. LIV Golf’s future is extremely bright, and the opportunities are endless.”

Harter will be working and reporting directly to LIV CEO Greg Norman.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman looks forward to expanding the league with the new CMO Adam Harter

The LIV series prides itself on being one of the truly global tours in the world of golf, reaching countries like Australia and Singapore over their regular season. Greg Norman hopes that Adam Harter will be able to use his past expertise to further grow the brand.

He was quoted as saying (via LIV Golf):

"Adam brings a unique, world-class set of skills and experience that will bolster LIV's ongoing work and create incredible new opportunities to develop our league and team brands. The addition of executives like Adam will help expand and deliver on the league’s long-term goals as we continue to reach fans across the world in new and exciting ways."

LIV Golf has focused on expansion this year and has hired a series of executives, including a new CFO, Head of Events, and Team Business Operations Head.