LIV Golf announces performance by Ed Sheeran-inspired singer at Virginia event

LIV Golf tournaments try their best to be different. They are very unlike PGA Tour events, as those are usually fairly quiet. LIV tournaments are loud, as their motto "Golf but louder" would imply. Fittingly, they've just announced that their Virginia tournament will get a live performance from Dylan Gossett.

Gossett is a viral sensation best known for "Coal", "Beneath Oak Trees", and "Lone Ole Cowboy." The former (Coal) is certified Platinum in the United States. It is also Silver in the UK, Platinum in Australia, 2x-Platinum in Canada, and 2x-Platinum in Ireland as well.

He put out a lot of music in 2023, so he's somewhat new to the scene. LIV could be getting in before (or helping to propel) his eventual explosion onto the music scene.

Gossett may end up being a familiar figure to golf fans. He revealed in an exclusive to Holler that Ed Sheeran was one of his inspirations and influences:

“My very first influence was Ed Sheeran. That's the reason why I play. He was the best when I heard him in Middle School or Elementary...Mumford & Sons were also massive for me, just the energy they brought. Nowadays, it's Shane Smith and The Saints - that's one of my favourite bands. ‘Hummingbird’ was my wife and I's first dance," Gossett told Holler.

The LIV Golf Virginia event is going to be from June 6-8. Gossett will get onstage and perform on June 7 at 6:00 pm ET. Tickets are on sale for the performance now. Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and others are going to compete at the event.

Ross Hallett, LIV EVP and Head of Events, said via the tour website:

“At LIV Golf, we’re committed to delivering an unforgettable fan experience, and live music is a big part of that. Dylan Gossett’s fantastic sound and energy will add another layer of excitement to an already action-packed weekend that fans won’t want to miss.”

To date, Gossett has reached the 800 million streams milestone and is continually adding to it.

LIV Golf Virginia gets new name

When LIV visits Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, it will have a new name for the event. It was formerly called LIV Golf DC, but the name has changed to LIV Golf Virginia presented by Maaden.

LIV Golf is going to Virginia (Image via Imagn)

Ross Hallett said via the LIV Golf's website:

“We’re strengthening our connection to the Commonwealth and celebrating the local pride that drives this world-class event. This evolution reflects our mission of bringing bold energy, global vision, and an unforgettable next-gen fan experience to every stop on our schedule.”

Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said that they're excited to welcome the tour and that it will shine a global light on Virginia as a place for world-class competition and incredible visitor experiences.

