LIV Golf-axed Anthony Kim calls out nurse "celebrating" Charlie Kirk assassination

Anthony Kim called out a nurse on social media for celebrating conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination. In an unfortunate turn of events, the politician was shot at an event in Utah. USA President Donald Trump confirmed the news on social media.

Ad

On Wednesday, a fan page, Libs of TikTok, shared a screenshot of a nurse, Shelly Harmon, celebrating the death of the politician on its X account. As per the post, Harmon said that she is throwing a party and starting a GoFundMe for the shooter.

Anthony Kim shared it on his account with a caption:

"Was lucky enuf 2 have amazing humans @MercyOklahoma hospital from doctors 2 nurses but we had no idea u guys also employed people like SHELLY HARMON who is celebrating @charliekirk11 death. She should never have a job to care 4 others. Is she related 2 @GovTimWalz?"

Ad

Trending

Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_Golf Was lucky enuf 2 have amazing humans @MercyOklahoma hospital from doctors 2 nurses but we had no idea u guys also employed people like SHELLY HARMON who is celebrating @charliekirk11 death. She should never have a job to care 4 others. Is she related 2 @GovTimWalz ?

Ad

Charlie Kirk was a prominent political figure who founded Turning Point USA. He is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two kids.

Former President Donald Trump shared a heartfelt message mourning the death of the politician and expressed his condolences to the Kirk family.

"Melania and my sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote.

Ad

Aside from his political career, Kirk co-wrote a book titled Time for a Turning Point: Setting a Course Toward Free Markets and Limited Government for Future Generations. His other book is Campus Battlefield: How Conservatives Can Win the Battle on Campus and Why It Matters.

Anthony Kim sends prayers for Charlie Kirk's family

In another post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, Anthony Kim shared a heartfelt message for Charlie Kirk and his family. He wrote:

Ad

"RIP@charliekirk11 🙏 up 4 his family & friends. Don’t let this piece of 💩 TAMPON Tim @GovTimWalz who wished death on @realDonaldTrump recently fool u he is completely OK w his weirdo family & supporters happy about this. U think that the left cares at all that Charlie is gone?"

Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_Golf RIP @charliekirk11 🙏 up 4 his family & friends. Don’t let this piece of 💩 TAMPON Tim @GovTimWalz who wished death on @realDonaldTrump recently fool u he is completely OK w his weirdo family & supporters happy about this. U think that the left cares at all that Charlie is gone?

Ad

After making his surprise return to golf last season, Anthony Kim has been very active on social media. Following an injury, the American golfer was on hiatus since 2012 but finally made a comeback last season on LIV Golf.

However, he had a tough time on the greens, and after playing two seasons, he was relegated from the series as he finished in the drop zone after the completion of the regular season last month.

However, Kim still has a chance to rejoin LIV Golf for the 2026 season through International Series or Promotional events. If he finishes in the top position in the International Series standings after the ten-event season, he would get a chance to play on the Saudi-backed league again. Alternatively, he could win a promotional event to secure the spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More