LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman visits the Augusta greens again on Day 2 of the Masters 

Greg Norman continues to make headlines with his presence at the 2024 Masters as one of the patrons. Norman has been seen at Augusta National Golf Club every day since last Tuesday, and this Friday he's also witnessing the second round.

Greg Norman has been following both the LIV Golf players and those playing on other tours. He was seen with several people as he walked the course at Augusta National on Friday.

Greg Norman's presence has not gone unnoticed by anyone, especially LIV Golf players. Bryson DeChambeau was asked about it during an interview with media, including Sportskeeda, and this was part of what he said:

"I think it shows he cares, first off. Look, I've not had any poor interactions with Greg [Norman] my entire career, he was with Cobra for a long time, when I was with Cobra as well, Cobra Puma, and he was always great to me and he's been great to me through LIV and I respect him for coming out here and showing support."

"I think that people can view it multiple ways. I just look at it as a sign that he cares. And nothing more than that. And if people have a different perspective on that then that's up for them to decide but in my opinion I think it shows you just really care about the game in general."

Bryson DeChambeau is one of 13 players from the Greg Norman-led league playing in the Masters Tournament. DeChambeau has been by far the best performer so far as he led the leaderboard after 18 holes with a score of 7 under.

Why is Greg Norman's presence at Augusta National such a big deal?

Greg Norman's presence at Augusta National Golf Club to witness the 2024 Masters has several interesting details. The fact that he had to buy tickets as a patron is extremely striking.

The Masters organizers are in the habit of sending complimentary tickets to Major champions to receive special treatment during the event. Norman, a two-time winner of The Open Championship, received no such attention on this occasion.

According to The Telegraph, the Masters invited official representatives of LIV Golf to participate in the event. However, Norman was not considered for these invitations either.

Norman never won the Masters, but he had several excellent performances there, including finishing second three times.