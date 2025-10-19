LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil claims nearly $500 million added in new sponsorships this season

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has opened up about the new sponsorships of the Saudi league. In a recent interview, he said that they have added half a billion in sponsorships in the past ten months on the circuit.O’Neil joined the circuit ahead of the 2025 season. He replaced Greg Norman in the league. Flushing It Golf shared a short video of his interview during a Salesforce event in which he opened up about the developments on the circuit in the last few months. He said:&quot;But overall, really fun. I mean, we've had, like, in 10 months, we've literally done half a billion in sponsorships, like, that’s up from zero, you know? And then, you know, Salesforce is one of our great partners, of course. We've completely reimagined the experience; our player experience is extraordinary.&quot;So, a lot of positive things are happening, but we're nowhere near where we'll be a year from now, two years from now, three years from now. And that's what gets me, pops me out of bed in the morning. So, maybe for either,&quot; he added.Notably, this year, the Saudi league has added HSBC and Salesforce to its partnership and is now gearing up for its upcoming season. The 2025 LIV Golf season was successfully concluded with its finale in August, and there is still time for the start of the new season.HSBC to sponsor LIV Golf's Hong Kong eventThe LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 is the first sponsored event of the upcoming season. It will be sponsored by HSBC, and the event will take place at the Hong Kong Golf Club from March 6 to 8.LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil opened up about the new partnership with HSBC last month and said (via LIV Golf):“Hong Kong welcomed LIV Golf with extraordinary enthusiasm from the very beginning, and we are proud to return to this special city and course to deliver another unforgettable experience and week for fans, players, and partners.&quot;Partnering with HSBC elevates this marquee event to new levels and highlights our shared values of innovation, accessibility, and global impact. Once again, Hong Kong Golf Club will provide a world-class stage for our elite players and teams to compete, and the opportunity for LIV Golf and HSBC to drive meaningful impact together,&quot; he added.The LIV Golf Singapore event, which will take place from March 13 to 15, will be sponsored by Aramco, and the LIV Golf UK event will be sponsored by JCB. The Virginia event will be sponsored by Madden.The 2026 LIV Golf season is scheduled to kick off with its inaugural event in February. In 2025, it was started in Riyadh, and likewise, the upcoming season will also begin in Saudi Arabia. The tournament will take place from February 5 to 7.