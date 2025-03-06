LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil flexes tour’s ‘different layers of hospitality’ while detailing the $145 tickets

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil discussed the league’s different hospitality layers and tickets, which start from $145 onwards. O’Neil replaced Greg Norman as CEO of LIV Golf in 2025, having previously served as the CEO of Merlin Entertainments.

The new LIV CEO boasts over 25 years of experience in the field of business and sports, and is expected to apply his expertise to enhance the hospitality experience of the LIV league.

Talking about the same in a pre-tournament press conference ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Scott O’Neil discussed the logistics of organizing LIV events and brushed up on its highlights, saying (via ASAP Sports):

“If you haven't been to a LIV event, I would tell you it's like no other event you've ever been to. The hospitality experience -- to answer your question, it's a hair complicated. There are grounds passes. If you were coming and you wanted to walk the grounds and you came with some friends or you had your family, you could walk the grounds, and it's a wonderful experience.”

"Then we have several different layers of hospitality that have varying layers. I was walking through our Club 54 yesterday, and it looks like a five-star restaurant,” he added.

O'Neil further added that their hospitality facility overlooking the 18th green led to a 'wonderful' experience watching golf.

The next LIV event will be in Hong Kong, with the tournament commencing from March 7 to 9 at the Hong Kong Country Club.

The field will feature 54 golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, among others.

Scott O'Neil compared LIV Golf circuit to Tennis

Last week, Scott O'Neil joined the LIV Golf Adelaide pre-tournament press conference and talked about exposing LIV golf to a global stage. Citing how the Australian Open in Tennis was an event outside the States, yet drew attention from fans worldwide, O'Neil wanted the Saudi-backed tour to capture the same amount of attention from golf fans.

“You don't have to look too far past tennis. I always think about how do you look at other sports as models, and I think the Australian Open here is a good example with tennis. It's a world-class event, and for a moment, the tennis world starts and stops here, and golf seems to be very centered on the United States.”

He continued to share how LIV Golf was looking to broaden the sport's appeal beyond the American region. Unlike most PGA Tour events that took place primarily in the US, LIV Golf covers places like Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Riyadh, and more.

The LIV Golf roster has six tournaments in different US venues, including LIV Golf Chicago, LIV Golf Dallas, LIV Golf DC, and more. The tournaments outside the US include LIV's trip to South Korea, Singapore, and more.

