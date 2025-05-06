LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil opens talks for a possible new event in Africa

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil has opened talks for a possible event in Africa in future seasons. During LIV's recent event in Korea, O'Neil met with South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture, Gayton McKenzie, to discuss the potential of bringing a LIV Golf tournament to the African country.

Ad

In the 2025 season, LIV Golf is already hosting tournaments across four continents. In a picture shared by an X account, 54 Golf | LIV's New Media, O'Neil can be seen in conversation with McKenzie. The account captioned the post:

"LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA? CEO Scott O'Neil met with RSA Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture during LIV's event in Korea, with Gayton McKenzie "hoping" to bring the League to his home nation."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The speculations were put to rest by McKenzie himself. He took to X and shared that they were very close to bringing the world's "most excited golf tournament" to South Africa.

"We are very close to bringing the worlds most excited golf tournament @LIVGolfNation to South Africa, 54 of the worlds top golfers will descend on South African soil in very near future, I wanna thank @stingergc_ crew, we nearly there boys (South African flag emojis and fire emojis)," he wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his post, he also posted a clip in which he praised Stinger GC for representing South Africa and staying humble despite their fame. Stinger GC, a LIV Golf team, comprises four South African players: Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, and Branden Grace.

Gayton McKenzie also congratulated Oosthuizen for his performance and even compared them to South Africa's famed Springboks rugby team.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil talks about "music strategy" to grow LIV Golf

In a recent press conference at LIV Golf Korea, Scott O'Neil compared the Saudi-backed golf league to Formula 1. Talking about LIV Golf, combining sports and entertainment, he said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"We're very much the Formula 1 of golf, and part of -- if you've been to a Formula 1 race, you know that it's much more than just the race."

LIV Golf has has had music performances by several artists like G-DRAGON, Gummy, and KIKI into its tournaments. Talking about growing the game, he said:

"But with a mission to grow the game of golf, we believe we have to be wider, and part of that is the music strategy and having a partner like Coupang Play with incredible reach and opportunity."

O'Neil further said that LIV Golf is testing new experiences like digital art, fashion, and food alongside golf to attract audiences. He further stated that LIV Golf attracts a diverse audience, with almost a third being first-time golf attendees. He added that at any LIV Golf event globally, attendees include men, women, families, and couples, creating "an incredible experience" that the organisation is proud of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More