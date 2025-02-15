LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil reveals talks with LPGA commissioner Liv Moore regarding alleged expansion

The newly appointed LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil is currently in Australia for the LIV Golf Adelaide. He gave an exclusive interview to Golf Digest Australia and discussed various subjects, including plans to expand into women's golf through the LPGA Tour.

He plans to talk about how LIV Golf can help women's golf with the LPGA Tour commissioner Liz Moore and revealed he has already had a couple of conversations with Liz Moore.

"I’ve had the privilege of having a couple of conversations with Liz Moore, who’s the interim LPGA commissioner. She’s going to join me in Miami, and we’re going to talk a little bit about how we might contribute to the women’s game."

"With LIV’s introduction, we’d like to take all the good that we’ve learned and put that into practice if the women’s game is one that we enter," Scott O'Neil revealed.

Even though the fallout between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is yet to be resolved, the golf world is heading toward peace once the ongoing negotiations between the PIF (parent body of LIV) and the PGA Tour are finalized.

Hence, the LPGA Tour and women's golf could receive immense benefits if LIV finds a way to contribute to the women's game.

LIV Golf Adelaide sees a significant increase in viewership on Fox Sports.

The 2025 LIV Golf season last week at Riyadh, with Fox Sports securing broadcasting rights for the league in the United States. According to reports, they had poor viewership numbers, with weekends averaging just 19,000 viewers for LIV Riyadh.

However, the LIV Adelaide event has seen a significant increase in viewership numbers average of 114,000 viewers for the opening round on FS1 between 11:20 PM and 2:15 AM EST.

So, going into the final round, we can expect a significant increase in the average viewership numbers with prominent names like Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Carlos Ortiz in contention.

Here's the leaderboard of the top 20 golfers going into the final round.

T1 - Carlos Ortiz (-9)

- Carlos Ortiz (-9) T1 - Sam Horsfield (-9)

- Sam Horsfield (-9) T1 - Abraham Ancer (-9)

- Abraham Ancer (-9) 4 - Joaquin Niemann (-6)

- Joaquin Niemann (-6) 5 - Jon Rahm (-5)

- Jon Rahm (-5) T6 - Henrik Stenson (-4)

- Henrik Stenson (-4) T6 - Brooks Koepka (-4)

- Brooks Koepka (-4) T6 - David Puig (-4)

- David Puig (-4) T9 - Harold Varner III (-3)

- Harold Varner III (-3) T9 - Dean Burmester (-3)

- Dean Burmester (-3) T9 - Tom McKibbin (-3)

- Tom McKibbin (-3) T9 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

- Bryson DeChambeau (-3) T9 - Anirban Lahiri (-3)

- Anirban Lahiri (-3) T9 - Lucas Herbert (-3)

- Lucas Herbert (-3) T15 - Bubba Watson (-2)

- Bubba Watson (-2) T15 - Tyrrell Hatton (-2)

- Tyrrell Hatton (-2) T15 - Charl Schwartzel (-2)

- Charl Schwartzel (-2) T15 - Richard Bland (-2)

- Richard Bland (-2) T15 - Cameron Tringale (-2)

- Cameron Tringale (-2) T20 - Paul Casey (-1)

- Paul Casey (-1) T20 - Ben Campbell (-1)

- Ben Campbell (-1) T20 - Marc Leishman (-1)

- Marc Leishman (-1) T20 - Yubin Jang (-1)

- Yubin Jang (-1) T20 - Thomas Pieters (-1)

- Thomas Pieters (-1) T20 - Kevin Na (-1)

