LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rummayan’s $64.5M private jet spotted at Augusta ahead of the Masters

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan landed in Augusta ahead of the Masters 2025. His plane was recently spotted landing at the venue.

The 2025 Masters is officially scheduled to take place from April 10 to 13; before that, on April 9, the players competed in the popular Par 3 contest with their family members.

Recently, RadarAtlas shared news about the arrival of Al-Rumayyan in Augusta in his private jet, worth around $64.5 million (via Sherpa Report). Sharing the news, RadarAtlas wrote:

"Aircraft associated with Yasir Al-Rummayan #N650XA has arrived in Augusta for #TheMasters after a long flight from Saudi Arabia with a short stopover in Maine. #PIF #LIV"

The inception of LIV Golf has created a civil war in golf, and the PGA Tour has banned the Saudi league players from playing in their circuit league. However, things have changed over time, and the Tour even announced a framework agreement with LIV Golf, whose financial backbone is the PIF.

Moreover, in the last few months, the PGA Tour officials and Yasir Al-Rumayyan met with US President Donald Trump to discuss the deal, but it has not been finalized.

However, this week’s Augusta National field also comprises the LIV golfers as it is a Major. Twelve Saudi league players have been playing this week, including former Masters winners such as Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Sergio Garcia.

What are the LIV Golf players' odds for the Masters 2025?

Among the LIV golfers, the favorite is Jon Rahm, the former Masters winner, with odds of +1400 via CBS Sports. The other favorite is Bryson DeChambeau, with odds of +2000 to win the Masters 2025. The American holds a good record of playing in the Majors, and last year he settled in a tie for sixth place at the Augusta National event. He has a good chance to seize a title this week.

Another big name who has a chance to win the Major with +2800 odds is Joaquin Niemann, followed by Brooks Koepka at +3000.

Here are the odds of the LIV golfers for the Masters 2025 (via CBS Sports):

Jon Rahm: +1400 Bryson DeChambeau: +2000 Joaquin Niemann: +2800 Brooks Koepka: +3000 Tyrrell Hatton: +4000 Cameron Smith: +6000 Dustin Johnson: +8000 Sergio Garcia: +8000 Patrick Reed: +9000 Phil Mickelson: +12000 Charl Schwartzel: +40000 Bubba Watson: +50000

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler tops the odds for the Masters at +400, followed by Rory McIlroy.

Here are some of the top favorites for the Masters 2025:

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

