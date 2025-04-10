LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rummayan’s $64.5M private jet spotted at Augusta ahead of the Masters

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan landed in Augusta ahead of the Masters 2025. His plane was recently spotted landing at the venue.
The 2025 Masters is officially scheduled to take place from April 10 to 13; before that, on April 9, the players competed in the popular Par 3 contest with their family members.
Recently, RadarAtlas shared news about the arrival of Al-Rumayyan in Augusta in his private jet, worth around $64.5 million (via Sherpa Report). Sharing the news, RadarAtlas wrote:
"Aircraft associated with Yasir Al-Rummayan #N650XA has arrived in Augusta for #TheMasters after a long flight from Saudi Arabia with a short stopover in Maine. #PIF #LIV"
The inception of LIV Golf has created a civil war in golf, and the PGA Tour has banned the Saudi league players from playing in their circuit league. However, things have changed over time, and the Tour even announced a framework agreement with LIV Golf, whose financial backbone is the PIF.
Moreover, in the last few months, the PGA Tour officials and Yasir Al-Rumayyan met with US President Donald Trump to discuss the deal, but it has not been finalized.
However, this week’s Augusta National field also comprises the LIV golfers as it is a Major. Twelve Saudi league players have been playing this week, including former Masters winners such as Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Sergio Garcia.
What are the LIV Golf players' odds for the Masters 2025?
Among the LIV golfers, the favorite is Jon Rahm, the former Masters winner, with odds of +1400 via CBS Sports. The other favorite is Bryson DeChambeau, with odds of +2000 to win the Masters 2025. The American holds a good record of playing in the Majors, and last year he settled in a tie for sixth place at the Augusta National event. He has a good chance to seize a title this week.
Another big name who has a chance to win the Major with +2800 odds is Joaquin Niemann, followed by Brooks Koepka at +3000.
Here are the odds of the LIV golfers for the Masters 2025 (via CBS Sports):
- Jon Rahm: +1400
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
- Joaquin Niemann: +2800
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Cameron Smith: +6000
- Dustin Johnson: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +8000
- Patrick Reed: +9000
- Phil Mickelson: +12000
- Charl Schwartzel: +40000
- Bubba Watson: +50000
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler tops the odds for the Masters at +400, followed by Rory McIlroy.
Here are some of the top favorites for the Masters 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Ludvig Åberg +1800
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500