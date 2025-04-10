  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Augusta Masters
  • LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rummayan’s $64.5M private jet spotted at Augusta ahead of the Masters

LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rummayan’s $64.5M private jet spotted at Augusta ahead of the Masters

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 10, 2025 13:15 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Yasir Al-Rummayan’ (Image Source: Imagn)

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan landed in Augusta ahead of the Masters 2025. His plane was recently spotted landing at the venue.

Ad

The 2025 Masters is officially scheduled to take place from April 10 to 13; before that, on April 9, the players competed in the popular Par 3 contest with their family members.

Recently, RadarAtlas shared news about the arrival of Al-Rumayyan in Augusta in his private jet, worth around $64.5 million (via Sherpa Report). Sharing the news, RadarAtlas wrote:

"Aircraft associated with Yasir Al-Rummayan #N650XA has arrived in Augusta for #TheMasters after a long flight from Saudi Arabia with a short stopover in Maine. #PIF #LIV"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The inception of LIV Golf has created a civil war in golf, and the PGA Tour has banned the Saudi league players from playing in their circuit league. However, things have changed over time, and the Tour even announced a framework agreement with LIV Golf, whose financial backbone is the PIF.

Moreover, in the last few months, the PGA Tour officials and Yasir Al-Rumayyan met with US President Donald Trump to discuss the deal, but it has not been finalized.

Ad

However, this week’s Augusta National field also comprises the LIV golfers as it is a Major. Twelve Saudi league players have been playing this week, including former Masters winners such as Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Sergio Garcia.

What are the LIV Golf players' odds for the Masters 2025?

Among the LIV golfers, the favorite is Jon Rahm, the former Masters winner, with odds of +1400 via CBS Sports. The other favorite is Bryson DeChambeau, with odds of +2000 to win the Masters 2025. The American holds a good record of playing in the Majors, and last year he settled in a tie for sixth place at the Augusta National event. He has a good chance to seize a title this week.

Ad

Another big name who has a chance to win the Major with +2800 odds is Joaquin Niemann, followed by Brooks Koepka at +3000.

Here are the odds of the LIV golfers for the Masters 2025 (via CBS Sports):

  1. Jon Rahm: +1400
  2. Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
  3. Joaquin Niemann: +2800
  4. Brooks Koepka: +3000
  5. Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
  6. Cameron Smith: +6000
  7. Dustin Johnson: +8000
  8. Sergio Garcia: +8000
  9. Patrick Reed: +9000
  10. Phil Mickelson: +12000
  11. Charl Schwartzel: +40000
  12. Bubba Watson: +50000

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler tops the odds for the Masters at +400, followed by Rory McIlroy.

Ad

Here are some of the top favorites for the Masters 2025:

  • Scottie Scheffler +400
  • Rory McIlroy +650
  • Collin Morikawa +1600
  • Ludvig Åberg +1800
  • Xander Schauffele +1800
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Joaquin Niemann +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +3300
  • Tommy Fleetwood +3500
  • Shane Lowry +3500
  • Viktor Hovland +3500
  • Patrick Cantlay +3500
  • Robert MacIntyre +5500
  • Russell Henley +5500
  • Min Woo Lee +5500
  • Will Zalatoris +5500
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications