LIV Golf Chicago 2025, Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago, Dean Burmester has taken a two-shot lead over the field. He fired a 6-under 65 on Saturday, August 9, to take the 36-hole lead at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Ad

Jose Ballester and Jon Rahm are tied for second at 7-under. While Rahm carded 67 on Friday, the 21-year-old Spanish rookie fired 66 to move seven spots up. Bryson DeChambeau sits three strokes back after consecutive 68s at the LIV Golf Chicago.

The third round of the LIV Golf Chicago will take place on Saturday, August 9, at 9:05 am ET, with the sixteen groups teeing off in a shotgun start. Paul Casey (-5), Carlos Ortiz (-5), and Bryson DeChambeau (-6) will also tee off from the first hole at the shotgun start.

Ad

Trending

The leaders’ group, featuring Rahm (-7), Ballester (-7), and Burmester (-9), will also begin from the first hole but at 9:16 am ET as the featured group. Meanwhile, Matt Jones (+2), Jinichiro Kozuma (+2), and Martin Kaymer (+1) will also start at 9:16 am ET, but from the tenth tee.

LIV Golf Chicago, Round 3 pairings explored

Here's a look at the Hole-by-Hole Pairings for the LIV Golf Chicago, Round 3 (all times ET):

Ad

Hole 1 (9:16 am):

Jon Rahm (-7)

Josele Ballester (-7)

Dean Burmester (-9)

Hole 1:

Paul Casey (-5)

Carlos Ortiz (-5)

Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

Hole 2:

Branden Grace (-3)

Richard Bland (-4)

Talor Gooch (-4)

Hole 3:

Marc Leishman (-2)

Anirban Lahiri (-3)

Phil Mickelson (-3)

Hole 4:

Lucas Herbert (-2)

Charl Schwartzel (-2)

Tyrrell Hatton (-2)

Hole 5:

Harold Varner III (-1)

Dustin Johnson (-2)

Sergio Garcia (-2)

Hole 6:

Abraham Ancer (E)

Patrick Reed (+1)

Peter Uihlein (E)

Ad

Hole 7:

Yubin Jang (+1)

Andy Ogletree (E)

Jason Kokrak (E)

Hole 8:

Cameron Tringale (+1)

Ben Campbell (+1)

Danny Lee (+1)

Hole 10:

Bubba Watson (+2)

Joaquin Niemann (+2)

Cameron Smith (+2)

Hole 10 (9:16 AM):

Matt Jones (+2)

Jinichiro Kozuma (+2)

Martin Kaymer (+1)

Hole 11:

Ian Poulter (+3)

Sam Horsfield (+2)

Brooks Koepka (+2)

Hole 12:

Charles Howell III (+4)

Adrian Meronk (+3)

Tom McKibbin (+3)

Hole 13:

Caleb Surratt (+5)

Louis Oosthuizen (+4)

Henrik Stenson (+4)

Hole 14:

Brendan Steele (+6)

Graeme McDowell (+5)

Lee Westwood (+5)

Hole 15:

Frederik Kjeldrup (+9)

Anthony Kim (+8)

Kevin Na (+7)

Hole 16:

Chie-Ho Lee (-1)

David Puig (-1)

Sebastian Munoz (-1)

Ad

Hole 17:

Matthew Wolff (-1)

Mito Pereira (-1)

Thomas Pieters (-1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More