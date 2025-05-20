US Open Final Qualifying 2025: Who earned spots from the Dallas, Surrey and Shiga sites?

The first part of the US Open Final Qualifying 2025 concluded on Monday, May 20, with 18 spots up for grabs across three venues. The day witnessed many dark horses securing a place at the third major of the season, while several heavyweights faced shocking exits.

On Monday, the US Open Final Qualifying 2025 took place in Texas, Japan, and England, with seven, three, and eight spots available, respectively. At Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen topped the field, shooting 11-under after 36 holes. Adam Schenk and Carlos Ortiz were among the notable names who booked their berth at Oakmont.

However, the likes of Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch, Peter Malnati, and Sergio Garcia failed to qualify. For Garcia, it marked the end of his 25-year-long streak at the US national championship.

The Japan leg of the US Open Final Qualifying took place at Tarao Country Club (West Course), Shiga Prefecture, where Yuta Sugiura, Scott Vincent, and Jinichiro Kozuma earned their spots.

Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, and Guido Migliozzi secured podium finishes at Walton Heath GC, Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, with five other players also qualifying for the US Open.

The US Open 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 12 to June 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Plum, Pennsylvania.

US Open Final Qualifying 2025 results explored

Here's a look at results for the US Open Final Qualifying 2025 (May 19):

US Open Final Qualifying: Texas (Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas)

1. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Denmark): –11

T2. James Hahn (Alameda, Calif.): –10

T2. Adam Schenk (Vincennes, Ind.): –10

T4. Lance Simpson (a) (Knoxville, Tenn.): –8

T4. Cameron Tankersley (a) (Dickson, Tenn.): –8

T4. Carlos Ortiz (Mexico): –8

7. Johnny Keefer (San Antonio, Texas): –7

Doug Ghim (Arlington Heights, Ill.): –7 (Alternate 1)

Cameron Tringale (Laguna Niguel, Calif.): –7 (Alternate 2)

US Open Final Qualifying: Japan (Tarao Country Club (West Course), Shiga Prefecture)

T1. Yuta Sugiura (Japan): –10

T1. Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe): –10

3. Jinichiro Kozuma (Japan): –9

Riki Kawamoto (Japan): –9 (Alternate 1)

Taichi Kho (Hong Kong, China): –9 (Alternate 2)

US Open Final Qualifying: England (Walton Heath GC, Walton on the Hill, Surrey)

1. Jordan Smith (England): –10

T2. Joakim Lagergren (Sweden): –9

T2. Guido Migliozzi (Italy): –9

T2. Frederic Lacroix (France): –9

5. Sam Bairstow (England): –8

T6. Edoardo Molinari (Italy): –7

T6. Jacques Kruyswijk (South Africa): –7

T6. Andrea Pavan (Italy): –7

Matthew Jordan (England): –7 (Alternate 1)

Robin Williams (South Africa): –7 (Alternate 1)

