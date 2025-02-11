LIV Golf to collab with $391B-worth Elon Musk's Tesla: Reports

LIV Golf is in discussions with Elon Musk's Tesla, as per a recent report by LIV Golf Insider. The partnership is nearing finalization with plans to award Tesla vehicles to both the 2025 Individual and Team Champions.

This will be the first such partnership for Tesla with a net worth of $391 billion, according to Forbes. The partnership's details are under wraps and neither Tesla nor LIV Golf has released official statements regarding it.

LIV Golf Insider took to X and wrote:

"Tesla x LIV Golf collab is in the works. Lifelong #LIVGolf fan and Tesla CEO @elonmusk is close to finalizing a partnership with the world’s premier golf league. I’m told the 2025 Individual and Team champions will each receive a custom Tesla of their choice."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The partnership between LIV Golf and Tesla comes amidst the discussions about the future of professional golf. In November 2024, Rory McIlroy praised Elon Musk and said a merger might be possible if Musk gets involved in negotiations. When asked if American President Donald Trump could fix the LIV and PGA Tour deal, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"He might be able to. He's got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too."

Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it's probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He's got a great relationship with golf. He's a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?" he added.

The 2024 LIV Golf team championship winner, Ripper GC won a prize money of $14 million while the individual winner Jon Rahm won $18 billion.

The Open Championship offers a direct pathway for LIV Golf players

The Open Championship recently announced a new qualification pathway for LIV golfers for the 2025 Open Championship. The major championship will be held at Royal Portrush from July 17 to 20, 2025.

The leading LIV golfer, not exempted from the top five in LIV Golf's individual standings, will earn a sport for the major championship. Talking about the decision, R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said (via CBS Sports):

"The Open is a global championship for the best men's golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours. We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways."

"We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July, " he added.

The US Open also announced an exemption to the highest-ranked LIV golfer, who is not already exempt from the top three in the individual standings on May 19, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback