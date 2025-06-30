LIV Golf Dallas 2025 payout: How much each golfer earned from $25M purse

On Sunday, June 29, Patrick Reed birdied the first playoff hole to win LIV Golf Dallas. He triumphed over Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey in the league's first-ever four-way playoff to claim his maiden title on the Saudi-backed circuit.
The purse size of the LIV Golf Dallas was $25 million, with $5 million reserved for the team portion. Reed bagged a $4 million paycheck for his first professional win in four years, while Kozuma, Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey received $1,583,333 each for their joint runner-up finish.
Charles Howell III, Tom McKibbin, and Tyrrell Hatton took home $656,250 each for their joint fifth-place finish. Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers GC claimed the LIV Golf Dallas team title on Sunday and received $3,000,000 as the winner's share. Runner-ups 4Aces GC earned $1.5 million, while Legion XIII claimed $500,000 for third place.
LIV Golf Dallas 2025 payout explored
Here's a look at the complete payout for LIV Golf Dallas 2025:
- 1. Patrick Reed (-6): $4,000,000
- T2. Louis Oosthuizen (-6): $1,583,333
- T2. Jinichiro Kozuma (-6): $1,583,333
- T2. Paul Casey (-6): $1,583,333
- T5. Harold Varner III (-5): $656,250
- T5. Tom McKibbin (-5): $656,250
- T5. Charles Howell III (-5): $656,250
- T5. Tyrrell Hatton (-5): $656,250
- T9. Cameron Tringale (-4): $423,750
- T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-4): $423,750
- T11. Jon Rahm (-3): $370,000
- T11. Anirban Lahiri (-3): $370,000
- T13. Dustin Johnson (-2): $320,000
- T13. Cameron Smith (-2): $320,000
- T13. David Puig (-2): $320,000
- T16. Sebastián Muñoz (-1): $277,500
- T16. Abraham Ancer (-1): $277,500
- T18. Martin Kaymer (E): $250,000
- T18. Dean Burmester (E): $250,000
- T18. Richard Bland (E): $250,000
- T21. Charl Schwartzel (+1): $225,000
- T21. Ben Campbell (+1): $225,000
- T23. Branden Grace (+2): $205,000
- T23. Joaquín Niemann (+2): $205,000
- T25. Sergio Garcia (+3): $180,000
- T25. Anthony Kim (+3): $180,000
- T25. Sam Horsfield (+3): $180,000
- T25. Lee Westwood (+3): $180,000
- T25. Henrik Stenson (+3): $180,000
- T25. Marc Leishman (+3): $180,000
- T25. Brendan Steele (+3): $180,000
- 32. Adrian Meronk (+4): $160,000
- T33. Max Lee (+5): $152,500
- T33. Talor Gooch (+5): $152,500
- T35. Thomas Pieters (+6): $146,500
- T35. Graeme McDowell (+6): $146,500
- T37. Bubba Watson (+7): $140,333
- T37. Maximilian Rottluff (+7): $140,333
- T37. Caleb Surratt (+7): $140,333
- T40. Yubin Jang (+8): $134,333
- T40. Andy Ogletree (+8): $134,333
- T40. Danny Lee (+8): $134,333
- T40. Carlos Ortiz (+8): $134,333
- T40. Jason Kokrak (+8): $134,333
- T40. Lucas Herbert (+8): $134,333
- T46. Matt Jones (+9): $124,000
- T46. Kevin Na (+9): $124,000
- 48. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (+10): $120,000
- 49. Phil Mickelson (+11): $60,000
- 50. Ollie Schniederjans (+12): $60,000
- 51. Ian Poulter (+14): $60,000
- 52. Peter Uihlein (+14): $50,000
- 53. Mito Pereira (+15): $50,000
Team Portion
- Crushers GC (-18): $3,000,000
- 4 Aces GC (-7): $1,500,000
- Legion XIII (-6): $500,000