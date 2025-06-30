LIV Golf Dallas 2025 payout: How much each golfer earned from $25M purse

On Sunday, June 29, Patrick Reed birdied the first playoff hole to win LIV Golf Dallas. He triumphed over Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey in the league's first-ever four-way playoff to claim his maiden title on the Saudi-backed circuit.

The purse size of the LIV Golf Dallas was $25 million, with $5 million reserved for the team portion. Reed bagged a $4 million paycheck for his first professional win in four years, while Kozuma, Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey received $1,583,333 each for their joint runner-up finish.

Charles Howell III, Tom McKibbin, and Tyrrell Hatton took home $656,250 each for their joint fifth-place finish. Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers GC claimed the LIV Golf Dallas team title on Sunday and received $3,000,000 as the winner's share. Runner-ups 4Aces GC earned $1.5 million, while Legion XIII claimed $500,000 for third place.

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for LIV Golf Dallas 2025:

1. Patrick Reed (-6): $4,000,000

T2. Louis Oosthuizen (-6): $1,583,333

T2. Jinichiro Kozuma (-6): $1,583,333

T2. Paul Casey (-6): $1,583,333

T5. Harold Varner III (-5): $656,250

T5. Tom McKibbin (-5): $656,250

T5. Charles Howell III (-5): $656,250

T5. Tyrrell Hatton (-5): $656,250

T9. Cameron Tringale (-4): $423,750

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-4): $423,750

T11. Jon Rahm (-3): $370,000

T11. Anirban Lahiri (-3): $370,000

T13. Dustin Johnson (-2): $320,000

T13. Cameron Smith (-2): $320,000

T13. David Puig (-2): $320,000

T16. Sebastián Muñoz (-1): $277,500

T16. Abraham Ancer (-1): $277,500

T18. Martin Kaymer (E): $250,000

T18. Dean Burmester (E): $250,000

T18. Richard Bland (E): $250,000

T21. Charl Schwartzel (+1): $225,000

T21. Ben Campbell (+1): $225,000

T23. Branden Grace (+2): $205,000

T23. Joaquín Niemann (+2): $205,000

T25. Sergio Garcia (+3): $180,000

T25. Anthony Kim (+3): $180,000

T25. Sam Horsfield (+3): $180,000

T25. Lee Westwood (+3): $180,000

T25. Henrik Stenson (+3): $180,000

T25. Marc Leishman (+3): $180,000

T25. Brendan Steele (+3): $180,000

32. Adrian Meronk (+4): $160,000

T33. Max Lee (+5): $152,500

T33. Talor Gooch (+5): $152,500

T35. Thomas Pieters (+6): $146,500

T35. Graeme McDowell (+6): $146,500

T37. Bubba Watson (+7): $140,333

T37. Maximilian Rottluff (+7): $140,333

T37. Caleb Surratt (+7): $140,333

T40. Yubin Jang (+8): $134,333

T40. Andy Ogletree (+8): $134,333

T40. Danny Lee (+8): $134,333

T40. Carlos Ortiz (+8): $134,333

T40. Jason Kokrak (+8): $134,333

T40. Lucas Herbert (+8): $134,333

T46. Matt Jones (+9): $124,000

T46. Kevin Na (+9): $124,000

48. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (+10): $120,000

49. Phil Mickelson (+11): $60,000

50. Ollie Schniederjans (+12): $60,000

51. Ian Poulter (+14): $60,000

52. Peter Uihlein (+14): $50,000

53. Mito Pereira (+15): $50,000

Team Portion

Crushers GC (-18): $3,000,000 4 Aces GC (-7): $1,500,000 Legion XIII (-6): $500,000

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More