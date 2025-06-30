LIV Golf Dallas 2025 payout: How much each golfer earned from $25M purse

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Patrick Reed wins the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

On Sunday, June 29, Patrick Reed birdied the first playoff hole to win LIV Golf Dallas. He triumphed over Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey in the league's first-ever four-way playoff to claim his maiden title on the Saudi-backed circuit.

The purse size of the LIV Golf Dallas was $25 million, with $5 million reserved for the team portion. Reed bagged a $4 million paycheck for his first professional win in four years, while Kozuma, Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey received $1,583,333 each for their joint runner-up finish.

Charles Howell III, Tom McKibbin, and Tyrrell Hatton took home $656,250 each for their joint fifth-place finish. Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers GC claimed the LIV Golf Dallas team title on Sunday and received $3,000,000 as the winner's share. Runner-ups 4Aces GC earned $1.5 million, while Legion XIII claimed $500,000 for third place.

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for LIV Golf Dallas 2025:

  • 1. Patrick Reed (-6): $4,000,000
  • T2. Louis Oosthuizen (-6): $1,583,333
  • T2. Jinichiro Kozuma (-6): $1,583,333
  • T2. Paul Casey (-6): $1,583,333
  • T5. Harold Varner III (-5): $656,250
  • T5. Tom McKibbin (-5): $656,250
  • T5. Charles Howell III (-5): $656,250
  • T5. Tyrrell Hatton (-5): $656,250
  • T9. Cameron Tringale (-4): $423,750
  • T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-4): $423,750
  • T11. Jon Rahm (-3): $370,000
  • T11. Anirban Lahiri (-3): $370,000
  • T13. Dustin Johnson (-2): $320,000
  • T13. Cameron Smith (-2): $320,000
  • T13. David Puig (-2): $320,000
  • T16. Sebastián Muñoz (-1): $277,500
  • T16. Abraham Ancer (-1): $277,500
  • T18. Martin Kaymer (E): $250,000
  • T18. Dean Burmester (E): $250,000
  • T18. Richard Bland (E): $250,000
  • T21. Charl Schwartzel (+1): $225,000
  • T21. Ben Campbell (+1): $225,000
  • T23. Branden Grace (+2): $205,000
  • T23. Joaquín Niemann (+2): $205,000
  • T25. Sergio Garcia (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Anthony Kim (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Sam Horsfield (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Lee Westwood (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Henrik Stenson (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Marc Leishman (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Brendan Steele (+3): $180,000
  • 32. Adrian Meronk (+4): $160,000
  • T33. Max Lee (+5): $152,500
  • T33. Talor Gooch (+5): $152,500
  • T35. Thomas Pieters (+6): $146,500
  • T35. Graeme McDowell (+6): $146,500
  • T37. Bubba Watson (+7): $140,333
  • T37. Maximilian Rottluff (+7): $140,333
  • T37. Caleb Surratt (+7): $140,333
  • T40. Yubin Jang (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Andy Ogletree (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Danny Lee (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Carlos Ortiz (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Jason Kokrak (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Lucas Herbert (+8): $134,333
  • T46. Matt Jones (+9): $124,000
  • T46. Kevin Na (+9): $124,000
  • 48. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (+10): $120,000
  • 49. Phil Mickelson (+11): $60,000
  • 50. Ollie Schniederjans (+12): $60,000
  • 51. Ian Poulter (+14): $60,000
  • 52. Peter Uihlein (+14): $50,000
  • 53. Mito Pereira (+15): $50,000
Team Portion

  1. Crushers GC (-18): $3,000,000
  2. 4 Aces GC (-7): $1,500,000
  3. Legion XIII (-6): $500,000
