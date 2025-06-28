LIV Golf Dallas 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following the first round action at LIV Golf Dallas, Patrick Reed and Harold Varner have taken the early lead. The duo fired a low 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm after Day 1.
The second round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025 will begin on Saturday, June 28, at 12:05 p.m. ET. Sixteen of the eighteen groups will begin at the shotgun start, while two groups will tee off eleven minutes later.
Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, and Abraham Ancer are in the first featured group at LIV Golf Dallas and will begin at the shotgun start from Hole 1. The leaders' group, featuring Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III, and Patrick Reed, will tee off at 12:16 p.m. ET from the first hole.
Anthony Kim, Lucas Herbert, and Thomas Pieters are in another group with a different tee time. The trio will tee off on Saturday from the tenth hole at 12:16 p.m.
Matt Wolff, Frederik Kjettrup, and Brooks Koepka have pulled out of the event ahead of the second round and have been replaced by Ollie Schniederjans, Max Rotluff, and Luis Carrera, respectively.
LIV Golf Dallas Round 2 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Round 2:
HOLE 1
- Dustin Johnson: -2
- Graeme McDowell: -2
- Abraham Ancer: -3
HOLE 1: 12:16 pm
- Jon Rahm: -4
- Harold Varner III: -5
- Patrick Reed: -5
HOLE 2
- Richard Bland: -2
- David Puig: -2
- Anirban Lahiri: -2
HOLE 3
- Tom McKibbin: -1
- Paul Casey: -1
- Louis Oosthuizen: -1
HOLE 4
- Cameron Tringale: E
- Charles Howell III: E
- Jinichiro Kozuma: E
HOLE 5
- Lee Westwood: E
- Mito Pereira: E
- Charl Schwartzel: E
HOLE 6
- Dean Burmester: +2
- Danny Lee: +2
- Ben Campbell: +2
HOLE 7
- Ollie Schniederjans: +2
- Kevin Na: +2
- Yubin Jang: +2
HOLE 8
- Brendan Steele: +3
- Tyrrell Hatton: +2
- Branden Grace: +2
HOLE 10
- Sergio Garcia: +3
- Cameron Smith: +3
- Marc Leishman: +3
HOLE 10: 12:16 pm
- Anthony Kim: +3
- Lucas Herbert: +3
- Thomas Pieters: +3
HOLE 11
- Sam Horsfield: +4
- Bubba Watson: +6
- Caleb Surratt: +3
HOLE 12
- Peter Uihlein: +4
- Sebastian Muñoz: +4
- Josele Ballester: +4
HOLE 13
- Joaquin Niemann: +6
- Adrian Meronk: +5
- Phil Mickelson: +5
HOLE 14
- Matt Jones: +7
- Talor Gooch: +6
- Max Rotluff: +6
HOLE 15
- Luis Carrera: +8
- Chieh-Po Lee: +8
- Carlos Ortiz: +7
HOLE 16
- Martin Kaymer: +1
- Andy Ogletree: +1
- Ian Poulter: +1
HOLE 17
- Henrik Stenson: +1
- Jason Kokrak: +1
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1