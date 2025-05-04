LIV Golf Dallas venue owner sent an ad plane at TPC Craig Ranch during CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The LIV Golf Dallas venue owner sent a plane over the venue of this week's PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a message. This week on the PGA Tour, the players teed it up at the TPC Craig Ranch, which already started with its first round on Thursday, May 1.

Ad

During the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Saturday, May 3, a plane was spotted carrying the advertisement for the LIV Golf Dallas event. Renowned golf journalist Josh Carpenter shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

Albert Huddleston, the owner of Maridoe Golf Club near Dallas, is having this plane fly over the Nelson this afternoon. “Enjoy the Nelson & LIV Golf @ Maridoe June 17-29.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This week, LIV golfers are playing in South Korea, which will have its finale on Sunday, May 4. Following that, the players will head for the LIV Golf DC event scheduled from June 6 to 8 and then the Dallas event at Maridoe Golf Club from June 27 to 29.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is also heading for its completion. After the third round, Scottie Scheffler is in the lead at 23-under.

Ad

A look into the leaderboard of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Scheffler is leading the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after playing three rounds of 61, 63, and 66. He has a good chance of winning the event. He will tee off for the game's final round on Sunday with an eight-stroke lead.

Erik van Rooyen settled in a tie for third place with Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo at 15-under. Kurt Kitayama tied for fifth with Jhonattan Vegas at 14-under.

Ad

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after three rounds:

1 Scottie Scheffler: -23

T2 Erik van Rooyen: -15

T2 Adam Schenk: -15

T2 Ricky Castillo: -15

T5 Kurt Kitayama: -14

T5 Jhonattan Vegas: -14

T7 Antoine Rozner: -13

T7 Nico Echavarria: -13

T7 Eric Cole: -13

T7 Rasmus Højgaard: -13

T7 Sam Stevens: -13

12 Andrew Putnam: -12

T13 Danny Walker: -11

T13 Patrick Rodgers: -11

T13 Will Gordon: -11

T13 Kevin Roy: -11

T13 Vince Whaley: -11

T13 Sungjae Im: -11

T13 Takumi Kanaya: -11

T13 Cameron Champ: -11

T13 Sam Burns: -11

T13 Mark Hubbard: -11

T23 Si Woo Kim: -10

T23 Jordan Spieth: -10

T23 Trey Mullinax: -10

T23 Nate Lashley: -10

T23 Patton Kizzire: -10

T23 Ben Martin: -10

T23 Max McGreevy: -10

T23 Chandler Phillips: -10

T23 Pierceson Coody: -10

T23 Michael Thorbjornsen: -10

T33 Taylor Dickson: -9

T33 Thorbjørn Olesen: -9

T33 Rico Hoey: -9

T33 Sami Valimaki: -9

T37 Kevin Yu: -8

T37 Ross Steelman: -8

T37 Chris Gotterup: -8

T37 Webb Simpson: -8

T37 Matt McCarty: -8

T37 Joseph Bramlett: -8

T37 Niklas Norgaard: -8

T37 Davis Riley: -8

T37 Harry Hall: -8

T46 Thomas Rosenmueller: -7

T46 Doug Ghim: -7

T46 Beau Hossler: -7

T46 Ben Kohles: -7

T46 Victor Perez: -7

T46 Karl Vilips: -7

T52 Alex Smalley: -6

T52 Brandon Matthews: -6

T52 Rikuya Hoshino: -6

T52 David Skinns: -6

T52 Jake Knapp: -6

T52 Stephan Jaeger: -6

T52 Ryan Fox: -6

T52 Matt Kuchar: -6

T52 Matteo Manassero: -6

T61 Rafael Campos: -5

T61 Cam Davis: -5

T61 Henrik Norlander: -5

T61 Nicolai Højgaard: -5

65 Alejandro Tosti: -4

T66 Isaiah Salinda: -3

T66 Mac Meissner: -3

68 Byeong Hun An: -2

T69 Camilo Villegas: -1

T69 John Pak: -1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More