LIV Golf embraces the future with a focus on team-based competition

The LIV Golf Series has veered away from a typical golf format. Deep into its second season, the Series is placing its importance on team-based competition which it feels is the future of golf. With a 54-hole format and shotgun starts, the added team competition has made things quite interesting for LIV Golfers.

The LIV Golf DC event saw the Iron Heads and RangeGoats tied for the lead at the end of the round with 10 under par. Team competition is engrained into the LIV Golf format, not only for show but as a core part of their season.

Other LIV Golf events also host an individual competition in addition to the team competition, with a total of 48 participants divided into 12 teams of three. The tournament's solo winner receives around $4 million, while the top team receives a payout of $3 million. Eventually, the team that performs the best stands to receive $16 million at the end of the year.

LIV is convinced that team golf is its future. Over the years the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, and the Olympics have become some popular team golf tournaments. However, for the most part, golf seems to be viewed as an individual sport. LIV is the first series that seems to be testing out how a team format might perform over the entire year.

What do LIV Golf Players think about the team style format?

On the golf course, the four-person team wears the same colors and, of course, their own brands on their shirts. All of the teams' logos are visible across the golf course, as are the broadcast leaders of both the team and individual competition.

Talor Gooch recently vouched for LIV Golf's team format. He said that playing professional golf meant that there wasn't really any locker room support. Speaking via the Washington Post, he said:

“It’s just fun having teammates that, like I say, you can talk some trash to but you can also hold accountable, that you can try to push to be better and be pushed to be better.”

Bryson DeChambeau the captain of the Crushers team felt that the fan engagement for the team events will eventually be the same as the individual events. DeChambeau said:

“It’s kind of like Formula One, and you get to see us playing on a team and rooting for each other, and you can finally — just like the Capitals — you can have a bunch of people rooting for you, and not only just for you but for the team.”

Regardless, the team competition brings in a fresh and unexplored side of golf, steering away from the 'old' and traditional gentleman's game.

