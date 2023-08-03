LIV Golf Greenbrier 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The LIV Golf Greenbrier, which marks the 10th tournament on the league's calendar, will tee off on Friday, August 4, at The Old White at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Just like previous events in the Saudi-backed league, the Greenbrier event will also be a 54-hole no-cut event.

LIV Golf has partnered with CW for the television broadcast of the LIV Golf events. This time too, the tournament will be telecast on the CW and the CW app. While the first round will be exclusively available on the CW app, the remaining two rounds will be telecast on the CW.

Here's the TV schedule for LIV Golf Greenbrier:

Friday, August 4

Round 1: CW App

1:15 pm ET shotgun start

Saturday, August 5

Round 2: CW

1:15 pm ET shotgun start

Sunday, August 6

Round 3: CW

1:05 pm ET shotgun start

Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of LIV Golf Greenbrier on the CW app from 1 to 6 p.m. ET. Fans living outside the US can enjoy the streaming on LIV Golf Plus, the official app of the Saudi-backed circuit, on both Android and iOS.

For now, there is no radio streaming available for the LIV Golf events.

Field

Here are the players featuring in LIV Golf Greenbrier:

Thomas Pieters

Talor Gooch

Sihwan Kim

Sergio Garcia

Sebastian Munoz

Scott Vincent

Sam Horsfield

Richard Bland

Phil Mickelson

Peter Uihlein

Paul Casey

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Mito Pereira

Matthew Wolff

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Marc Leishman

Louis Oosthuizen

Lee Westwood

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Jed Morgan

Jason Kokrak

James Piot

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Harold Varner III

Graeme McDowell

Eugenio Chacarra

Dustin Johnson

Dean Burmester

David Puig

Danny Lee

Chase Koepka

Charles Howell III

Charl Schwartzel

Carlos Ortiz

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Smith

Bubba Watson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Brendan Steele

Branden Grace

Bernd Wiesberger

Anirban Lahiri

Abraham Ancer

LIV Golf League season standings ahead of LIV Golf Greenbrier

Here are the LIV Golf season standings after the completion of nine events:

Talor Gooch: 137 Cameron Smith: 130 Brooks Koepka: 112 Patrick Reed: 102 Dustin Johnson: 96 Branden Grace: 87 Harold Varner III: 81 Sebastian Muñoz: 80 Peter Uihlein: 78 Mito Pereira: 75 Charles Howell III: 74 Cameron Tringale: 70 Bryson DeChambeau: 64 Carlos Ortiz: 63 Dean Burmester: 59 Sergio Garcia: 55 Louis Oosthuizen: 54 Jason Kokrak: 53 Pat Perez: 47 Brendan Steele: 46 Anirban Lahiri: 43 Danny Lee: 41 Henrik Stenson: 41 Joaquin Niemann: 40 Kevin Na: 38 Marc Leishman: 33 Matthew Wolff: 33 Scott Vincent: 30 Eugenio Chacarra: 24 David Puig: 22 Ian Poulter: 22 Richard Bland: 21 Paul Casey: 19 Thomas Pieters: 19 Matt Jones: 18 Bubba Watson: 18 Charl Schwartzel: 14 Sam Horsfield: 12 Laurie Canter: 12 Abraham Ancer: 10 Graeme McDowell: 10 Phil Mickelson: 8 Jediah Morgan: 7 Lee Westwood: 3 Bernd Wiesberger: 2 Chase Koepka: 2 Martin Kaymer: 1 James Piot: 0 Sihwan Kim: 0 W Ormsby: 0 K Vincent: 0

Here are the team standings:

4Aces GC: 168 Torque GC: 129 RangeGoats GC: 127 Stinger GC: 124 Crushers GC: 98 Fireballs GC: 71 Smash GC: 52 Ripper GC: 47 Majesticks GC: 22 HyFlyers GC: 20 Iron Heads GC: 19 Cleeks GC: 14