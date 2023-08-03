LIV Golf Greenbrier 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The LIV Golf Greenbrier, which marks the 10th tournament on the league's calendar, will tee off on Friday, August 4, at The Old White at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.
Just like previous events in the Saudi-backed league, the Greenbrier event will also be a 54-hole no-cut event.
LIV Golf has partnered with CW for the television broadcast of the LIV Golf events. This time too, the tournament will be telecast on the CW and the CW app. While the first round will be exclusively available on the CW app, the remaining two rounds will be telecast on the CW.
Here's the TV schedule for LIV Golf Greenbrier:
Friday, August 4
Round 1: CW App
1:15 pm ET shotgun start
Saturday, August 5
Round 2: CW
1:15 pm ET shotgun start
Sunday, August 6
Round 3: CW
1:05 pm ET shotgun start
Streaming
Fans can enjoy live streaming of LIV Golf Greenbrier on the CW app from 1 to 6 p.m. ET. Fans living outside the US can enjoy the streaming on LIV Golf Plus, the official app of the Saudi-backed circuit, on both Android and iOS.
For now, there is no radio streaming available for the LIV Golf events.
Field
Here are the players featuring in LIV Golf Greenbrier:
- Thomas Pieters
- Talor Gooch
- Sihwan Kim
- Sergio Garcia
- Sebastian Munoz
- Scott Vincent
- Sam Horsfield
- Richard Bland
- Phil Mickelson
- Peter Uihlein
- Paul Casey
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Mito Pereira
- Matthew Wolff
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Marc Leishman
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Lee Westwood
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jed Morgan
- Jason Kokrak
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson
- Harold Varner III
- Graeme McDowell
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Dustin Johnson
- Dean Burmester
- David Puig
- Danny Lee
- Chase Koepka
- Charles Howell III
- Charl Schwartzel
- Carlos Ortiz
- Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Smith
- Bubba Watson
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brooks Koepka
- Brendan Steele
- Branden Grace
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Anirban Lahiri
- Abraham Ancer
LIV Golf League season standings ahead of LIV Golf Greenbrier
Here are the LIV Golf season standings after the completion of nine events:
- Talor Gooch: 137
- Cameron Smith: 130
- Brooks Koepka: 112
- Patrick Reed: 102
- Dustin Johnson: 96
- Branden Grace: 87
- Harold Varner III: 81
- Sebastian Muñoz: 80
- Peter Uihlein: 78
- Mito Pereira: 75
- Charles Howell III: 74
- Cameron Tringale: 70
- Bryson DeChambeau: 64
- Carlos Ortiz: 63
- Dean Burmester: 59
- Sergio Garcia: 55
- Louis Oosthuizen: 54
- Jason Kokrak: 53
- Pat Perez: 47
- Brendan Steele: 46
- Anirban Lahiri: 43
- Danny Lee: 41
- Henrik Stenson: 41
- Joaquin Niemann: 40
- Kevin Na: 38
- Marc Leishman: 33
- Matthew Wolff: 33
- Scott Vincent: 30
- Eugenio Chacarra: 24
- David Puig: 22
- Ian Poulter: 22
- Richard Bland: 21
- Paul Casey: 19
- Thomas Pieters: 19
- Matt Jones: 18
- Bubba Watson: 18
- Charl Schwartzel: 14
- Sam Horsfield: 12
- Laurie Canter: 12
- Abraham Ancer: 10
- Graeme McDowell: 10
- Phil Mickelson: 8
- Jediah Morgan: 7
- Lee Westwood: 3
- Bernd Wiesberger: 2
- Chase Koepka: 2
- Martin Kaymer: 1
- James Piot: 0
- Sihwan Kim: 0
- W Ormsby: 0
- K Vincent: 0
Here are the team standings:
- 4Aces GC: 168
- Torque GC: 129
- RangeGoats GC: 127
- Stinger GC: 124
- Crushers GC: 98
- Fireballs GC: 71
- Smash GC: 52
- Ripper GC: 47
- Majesticks GC: 22
- HyFlyers GC: 20
- Iron Heads GC: 19
- Cleeks GC: 14