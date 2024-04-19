LIV Golf on high alert after American amateur world No. 1 turns down PGA Tour card

LIV Golf, along with the global golf community, was surprised when Gordon Sargent, the world's top-ranked amateur golfer, declined his PGA Tour card. Sargent, a promising American talent, aligns well with the vision of the Greg Norman-led league, and this was certainly not overlooked.

Thanks to his place at the PGA Tour, Gordon Sargent had the opportunity to occupy a spot on the PGA Tour University. However, the player decided to stay at Vanderbilt University for his Senior season.

This implies that Gordon Sargent defers his PGA Tour membership by one year, and can exercise the right to earn his card in June 2025. Sargent is currently playing his third season of collegiate golf, with outstanding results. LIV Golf has made no secret of its interest in recruiting young players.

Since its inception, it did not just focus on big names like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka but recruited rising stars like Joaquin Niemann, David Puig and Matthew Wolff.

More recently, LIV Golf lured Sargent's collegiate golf colleague Caleb Surrat to join the new Legion XIII team, captained by Jon Rahm.

Gordon Sargent opts to delay LIV Golf for collegiate commitment

Gordon Sargent declared no interest in playing LIV Golf in declining his PGA Tour card. Sargent argued that his sole motivation was to remain at Vanderbilt and delay his move to professional golf for a year.

However, his subsequent statements were a bit more eloquent. While he didn't give specifics, he did talk about "weighing his options" and "preparing for the future."

This was part of what Sargent told Golf Channel Brentley Romine:

"Was kind of hoping a decision would come clear and obviously there’s not going to be a perfect answer," Sargent said. "But I was weighing my options and I mean, after just playing a few college events in the spring, I think you really appreciate how much you enjoy college golf. After reviewing with my parents, coaches and team-wise, it just kind of seemed like it was the best thing for me"

"Knowing there’s a PGA Tour card still waiting for you, it gives you a lot of freedom if you need to make some changes and stuff," Sarget further added. "Then off the golf course, just continue to mature as a person and just better prepare myself for the future."

Gordon Sargent has had a great career in collegiate and amateur golf. He has won eight titles, including the Alabama State Amateur (2020 and 2021) and the 2022 NCAA Division I Individual Championship.

He has also finished in 22 Top 10s in his last 38 tournaments, including four at the professional level. In 2023 he participated in the Masters Tournament and the US Open, in the former he was cut, but in the latter, he finished T39 and won the low amateur award.

