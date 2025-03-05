LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 round 1 tee times and groupings explored

After nearly a three-week break, LIV Golf will be back in action this week. The third event of the 2025 season will take place from Friday, March 7, to Sunday, March 9, at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Hong Kong.

Ad

The first round of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 will begin on Friday at 12:15 PM local time. All players will tee off simultaneously from different holes in a shotgun start.

The first group will feature Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), and Jon Rahm (Legion XIII) teeing off from the first hole. Another featured group will include Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Phil Mickelson (4Aces GC), and Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC) teeing off from the 18th hole.

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 round 1 tee times explored

Here are the tee time details for the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025, Round 1:

Hole 1: Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)

Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII) Hole 2: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)

Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) Hole 3: Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Jason Kokrak (Smash GC) Hole 4: Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC) Hole 5: Talor Gooch (Smash GC), Anthony Kim (Wild Card), Chieh-Po Lee (Wild Card)

Talor Gooch (Smash GC), Anthony Kim (Wild Card), Chieh-Po Lee (Wild Card) Hole 6: Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC) Hole 7: Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Dean Burmester (Stinger GC) Hole 8: Paul Casey (Crushers GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Paul Casey (Crushers GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), Charles Howell III (Crushers GC) Hole 9: Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) Hole 10: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) Hole 11: Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC)

Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC) Hole 12: Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) Hole 13: Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC)

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC) Hole 14: Ollie Schniederjans (Iron Heads GC), Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Ollie Schniederjans (Iron Heads GC), Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC) Hole 15: Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), Mito Pereira (Torque GC) Hole 16: Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), David Puig (Fireballs GC), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC)

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), David Puig (Fireballs GC), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC) Hole 17: Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC)

Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) Hole 18: Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Phil Mickelson (4Aces GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback