LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 Round 2 tee times and groupings explored

Following the first-round action of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025, Paul Casey took the lead after firing a 7-under 63. He has a two-shot lead over Peter Uihlein, Luis Masaveu, Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia, Chieh-Po Lee, and Martin Kaymer.

Ad

The second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong starts on Friday, March 8, at 12:15 PM local time. Just like LIV's tradition, all the players will begin at the same time with a shotgun start.

Peter Uihlein and Sebastian Munoz are grouped with Paul Casey and will begin from the first tee. Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsfield are grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and will tee off from the fourth hole.

Speaking of other major pairings, Tom McKibbin and Charles Howell III are paired with Phil Mickelson on the 16th hole, while Andy Ogletree, Lucas Herbert, and Joaquín Niemann will start from the 17th tee.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, and Dean Burmester are tied for eighth. Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Joaquín Niemann, Lucas Herbert, Andy Ogletree, Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tyrrell Hatton, and Tom McKibbin are four strokes back.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 groupings for Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 groupings for Round 2:

Ad

Hole 1

Peter Uihlein: -5

Sebastian Munoz: -5

Paul Casey: -7

Hole 2

Chieh-Po Lee: -5

Sergio Garcia: -5

Luis Masaveu: -5

Hole 3

Danny Lee: -4

Yubin Jang: -4

Martin Kaymer: -5

Hole 4

Henrik Stenson: -4

Sam Horsfield: -4

Bryson DeChambeau: -4

Hole 5

Carlos Ortiz: -2

Mito Pereira: -2

Tyrrell Hatton: -3

Hole 6

David Puig: -2

Harold Varner III: -2

Graeme McDowell: -2

Hole 7

Matt Jones: -1

Patrick Reed: -1

Brendan Steele: -2

Ad

Hole 8

Ben Campbell: -1

Cameron Smith: -1

Jon Rahm: -1

Hole 9

Kevin Na: -1

Ian Poulter: -1

Cameron Tringale: -1

Hole 10

Marc Leishman: E

Ollie Schniederjans: E

Charl Schwartzel: -1

Hole 11

Frederik Kjettrup: E

Talor Gooch: E

Branden Grace: E

Hole 12

Lee Westwood: +1

Abraham Ancer: +1

Louis Oosthuizen: +1

Hole 13

Matthew Wolff: +2

Brooks Koepka: +2

Richard Bland: +2

Hole 14

Jason Kokrak: +3

Adrian Meronk: +2

Anirban Lahiri: +2

Hole 15

Caleb Surratt: +5

Anthony Kim: +5

Dustin Johnson: +5

Hole 16

Tom McKibbin: -3

Charles Howell III: -3

Phil Mickelson: -3

Ad

Hole 17

Andy Ogletree: -3

Lucas Herbert: -3

Joaquín Niemann: -3

Hole 18

Thomas Pieters: -3

Bubba Watson: -3

Dean Burmester: -3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback