LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 Round 2 tee times and groupings explored

Following the first-round action of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025, Paul Casey took the lead after firing a 7-under 63. He has a two-shot lead over Peter Uihlein, Luis Masaveu, Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia, Chieh-Po Lee, and Martin Kaymer.
The second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong starts on Friday, March 8, at 12:15 PM local time. Just like LIV's tradition, all the players will begin at the same time with a shotgun start.
Peter Uihlein and Sebastian Munoz are grouped with Paul Casey and will begin from the first tee. Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsfield are grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and will tee off from the fourth hole.
Speaking of other major pairings, Tom McKibbin and Charles Howell III are paired with Phil Mickelson on the 16th hole, while Andy Ogletree, Lucas Herbert, and Joaquín Niemann will start from the 17th tee.
Ahead of the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, and Dean Burmester are tied for eighth. Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Joaquín Niemann, Lucas Herbert, Andy Ogletree, Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tyrrell Hatton, and Tom McKibbin are four strokes back.
LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 groupings for Round 2 explored
Here's a look at the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 groupings for Round 2:
Hole 1
- Peter Uihlein: -5
- Sebastian Munoz: -5
- Paul Casey: -7
Hole 2
- Chieh-Po Lee: -5
- Sergio Garcia: -5
- Luis Masaveu: -5
Hole 3
- Danny Lee: -4
- Yubin Jang: -4
- Martin Kaymer: -5
Hole 4
- Henrik Stenson: -4
- Sam Horsfield: -4
- Bryson DeChambeau: -4
Hole 5
- Carlos Ortiz: -2
- Mito Pereira: -2
- Tyrrell Hatton: -3
Hole 6
- David Puig: -2
- Harold Varner III: -2
- Graeme McDowell: -2
Hole 7
- Matt Jones: -1
- Patrick Reed: -1
- Brendan Steele: -2
Hole 8
- Ben Campbell: -1
- Cameron Smith: -1
- Jon Rahm: -1
Hole 9
- Kevin Na: -1
- Ian Poulter: -1
- Cameron Tringale: -1
Hole 10
- Marc Leishman: E
- Ollie Schniederjans: E
- Charl Schwartzel: -1
Hole 11
- Frederik Kjettrup: E
- Talor Gooch: E
- Branden Grace: E
Hole 12
- Lee Westwood: +1
- Abraham Ancer: +1
- Louis Oosthuizen: +1
Hole 13
- Matthew Wolff: +2
- Brooks Koepka: +2
- Richard Bland: +2
Hole 14
- Jason Kokrak: +3
- Adrian Meronk: +2
- Anirban Lahiri: +2
Hole 15
- Caleb Surratt: +5
- Anthony Kim: +5
- Dustin Johnson: +5
Hole 16
- Tom McKibbin: -3
- Charles Howell III: -3
- Phil Mickelson: -3
Hole 17
- Andy Ogletree: -3
- Lucas Herbert: -3
- Joaquín Niemann: -3
Hole 18
- Thomas Pieters: -3
- Bubba Watson: -3
- Dean Burmester: -3