LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 Round 3 tee times and groupings explored

Following the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025, Peter Uihlein and Sergio Garcia joined Paul Casey at the top of the leaderboard. The duo fired a 6-under 64 to take a 36-hole lead at 11-under. Casey shot 66 to hold a three-shot joint lead over Mito Pereira, Phil Mickelson, and Sebastián Muñoz.

The final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong will begin on Sunday, March 9, at 12:35 pm local time. All groups will start with a shotgun start from their respective tees, except for the leaders’ trio. The leaders' group, featuring Garcia, Casey, and Uihlein, will begin from the first tee at 12:46 pm local time.

Munoz, Mickelson, and Pereira will also begin from the first tee at the shotgun start. Graeme McDowell, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau will begin from Hole 2.

Speaking of the team leaderboard, Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC holds a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm's Legion XIII and Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC. Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC is not far behind, trailing by just three strokes at 22-under.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 Round 3 groupings explored

Here are the groups for the final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025:

Hole 1

Sebastian Munoz (-8)

Phil Mickelson (-8)

Mito Pereira (-8)

Leaders Start (Hole 1: 12:46 pm local time)

Sergio Garcia (-11)

Paul Casey (-11)

Peter Uihlein (-11)

Hole 2

Graeme McDowell (-7)

Jon Rahm (-7)

Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

Hole 3

Dean Burmester (-7)

Tom McKibbin (-7)

Lucas Herbert (-7)

Hole 4

Martin Kaymer (-7)

Cameron Tringale (-7)

Andy Ogletree (-7)

Hole 5

Carlos Ortiz (-4)

Thomas Pieters (-4)

Harold Varner III (-4)

Hole 6

Kevin Na (-4)

Louis Oosthuizen (-4)

Abraham Ancer (-4)

Hole 7

Henrik Stenson (-4)

Charles Howell III (-4)

Branden Grace (-4)

Hole 8

Brooks Koepka (-3)

Danny Lee (-3)

Charl Schwartzel (-4)

Hole 9

Ben Campbell (-3)

Cameron Smith (-3)

Caleb Surratt (-3)

Hole 10

Brendan Steele (-2)

Matt Jones (-2)

Sam Horsfield (-3)

Hole 11

Luis Masaveu (-2)

Jason Kokrak (-2)

Lee Westwood (-2)

Hole 12

Ian Poulter (-1)

Richard Bland (-1)

Anirban Lahiri (-2)

Hole 13

Charles Howell III (E)

Adrian Meronk (-1)

Frederik Kjettrup (-1)

Hole 14

Yubin Jang (+1)

Ollie Schniederjans (E)

Talor Gooch (E)

Hole 15

Dustin Johnson (+7)

Anthony Kim (+3)

Matthew Wolff (+1)

Hole 16

Joaquín Niemann (-5)

Bubba Watson (-5)

David Puig (-5)

Hole 17

Chieh-Po Lee (-6)

Patrick Reed (-6)

Tyrrell Hatton (-6)

