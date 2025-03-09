LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 Round 3 tee times and groupings explored

LIV Golf Hong Kong - Day Two - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Hong Kong (Image Source: Getty)

Following the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025, Peter Uihlein and Sergio Garcia joined Paul Casey at the top of the leaderboard. The duo fired a 6-under 64 to take a 36-hole lead at 11-under. Casey shot 66 to hold a three-shot joint lead over Mito Pereira, Phil Mickelson, and Sebastián Muñoz.

The final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong will begin on Sunday, March 9, at 12:35 pm local time. All groups will start with a shotgun start from their respective tees, except for the leaders’ trio. The leaders' group, featuring Garcia, Casey, and Uihlein, will begin from the first tee at 12:46 pm local time.

Munoz, Mickelson, and Pereira will also begin from the first tee at the shotgun start. Graeme McDowell, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau will begin from Hole 2.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking of the team leaderboard, Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC holds a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm's Legion XIII and Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC. Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC is not far behind, trailing by just three strokes at 22-under.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 Round 3 groupings explored

Here are the groups for the final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025:

Hole 1

  • Sebastian Munoz (-8)
  • Phil Mickelson (-8)
  • Mito Pereira (-8)
Leaders Start (Hole 1: 12:46 pm local time)

  • Sergio Garcia (-11)
  • Paul Casey (-11)
  • Peter Uihlein (-11)

Hole 2

  • Graeme McDowell (-7)
  • Jon Rahm (-7)
  • Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

Hole 3

  • Dean Burmester (-7)
  • Tom McKibbin (-7)
  • Lucas Herbert (-7)

Hole 4

  • Martin Kaymer (-7)
  • Cameron Tringale (-7)
  • Andy Ogletree (-7)

Hole 5

  • Carlos Ortiz (-4)
  • Thomas Pieters (-4)
  • Harold Varner III (-4)

Hole 6

  • Kevin Na (-4)
  • Louis Oosthuizen (-4)
  • Abraham Ancer (-4)

Hole 7

  • Henrik Stenson (-4)
  • Charles Howell III (-4)
  • Branden Grace (-4)
Hole 8

  • Brooks Koepka (-3)
  • Danny Lee (-3)
  • Charl Schwartzel (-4)

Hole 9

  • Ben Campbell (-3)
  • Cameron Smith (-3)
  • Caleb Surratt (-3)

Hole 10

  • Brendan Steele (-2)
  • Matt Jones (-2)
  • Sam Horsfield (-3)

Hole 11

  • Luis Masaveu (-2)
  • Jason Kokrak (-2)
  • Lee Westwood (-2)

Hole 12

  • Ian Poulter (-1)
  • Richard Bland (-1)
  • Anirban Lahiri (-2)

Hole 13

  • Charles Howell III (E)
  • Adrian Meronk (-1)
  • Frederik Kjettrup (-1)

Hole 14

  • Yubin Jang (+1)
  • Ollie Schniederjans (E)
  • Talor Gooch (E)

Hole 15

  • Dustin Johnson (+7)
  • Anthony Kim (+3)
  • Matthew Wolff (+1)

Hole 16

  • Joaquín Niemann (-5)
  • Bubba Watson (-5)
  • David Puig (-5)

Hole 17

  • Chieh-Po Lee (-6)
  • Patrick Reed (-6)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (-6)

