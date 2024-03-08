LIV Golf Hong Kong Saturday round 2 tee times and groupings explored

The second round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong will take place on Saturday, March 9, and will start at 12:15 pm local (11:15 am ET) shotgun start. Since there's no featured group for the second round, all 18 groups will begin their rounds at the same time from the different holes.

Following the 7-under-63 in the Friday round, Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer took the first-round lead over the field at Hong Kong Country Club. Charles Howell III, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Harold Varner III, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen, and Matt Jones were at joint third after 4-under 66 in the opening round.

So far three events on the LIV Golf League 2024 season have taken place and Joaquin Niemann has won two of them. Dustin Johnson won the LIV Golf Las Vegas.

In the team portion, Stinger GC has a one-stroke lead over the Crushers GC. For the uninitiated, Crushers GC is 36 points ahead of the Stinger GC in the season standings.

Tee times and groupings for the LIV Golf Hong Kong, Round 2 explored

Abraham Ancer has a joint one-stroke lead at the LIV Golf Hong Kong after Friday's round

Here are the groupings for the Saturday round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong explored:

Group 1, Hole No. 1:

Matt Jones, Abraham Ancer, and Dean Burmester

Group 2, Hole No. 2:

Charles Howell III, Harold Varner, and Eugenio Chacarra

Group 3, Hole No. 3:

Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, and Martin Kaymer

Group 4, Hole No. 4:

Paul Casey, Cameron Tringale, and Bryson De Chambeau

Group 5, Hole No. 18:

Ian Poulter, Sebastian Muñoz, and Anirban Lahiri

Group 6, Hole No. 17:

Scott Vincent, Henrik Stenson, and Richard Bland

Group 7, Hole No. 16:

Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, and Branden Grace

Group 8, Hole No. 5:

Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na, and Matthew Wolff

Group 9, Hole No. 6:

Adrian Meronk, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Smith

Group 10, Hole No. 7:

Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz, and Tyrrell Hatton

Group 11, Hole No. 8:

Kalle Samooja, Andy Ogletree, and Kieran Vincent

Group 12, Hole No. 9:

Mito Pereira, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez

Group 13, Hole No. 10:

Danny Lee, Brendan Steele, and Graeme McDowell

Group 14, Hole No. 11:

Caleb Surratt, Charl Schwartzel, and Jinichiro Kozuma

Group 15, Hole No. 12:

Thomas Pieters, Dustin Johnson, and Lucas Herbert

Group 16, Hole No. 13:

David Puig, Sergio Garcia, and Sam Horsfield

Group 17, Hole No. 14:

Lee Westwood, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uhlein

Group 18, Hole No. 15:

Phil Mickelson, Hudson Swafford, and Anthony Kim