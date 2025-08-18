LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse

Sebastian Munoz claimed the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 in thrilling fashion as he beat Jon Rahm in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Colombian birdied the first playoff hole to win his maiden title on the Saudi-backed circuit.
On Sunday, August 17, Rahm entered The Club at Chatham Hills with a 5-stroke deficit to Munoz and Dustin Johnson. However, he went into beast mode and fired an 11-under 60 to close the day at 22-under. Munoz joined him after firing a 6-under 65 and sealed the LIV Golf Indianapolis title with a birdie on the playoff hole.
The purse size of the LIV Golf Indianapolis was $25 million, with $5 million reserved for the team portion. Munoz bagged a whopping $4 million as winner’s share, while Rahm took home $2,250,000.
Speaking of the team’s portion, Sebastian Munoz helped Torque GC claim the title at Chatham Hills and earn $3 million. Rahm-led Legion XIII bagged $1.5 million for runner-up, while Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC won $500,000.
LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 payout explored
Here's a look at payout for the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025:
Individual
- Sebastian Munoz (-22): $4,000,000
- Jon Rahm (-22): $2,250,000
- Dustin Johnson (-20): $1,500,000
- T4. Carlos Ortiz (-17): $775,000
- T4. Branden Grace (-17): $775,000
- T4. David Puig (-17): $775,000
- T4. Joaquin Niemann (-17): $775,000
- T8. Bubba Watson (-16): $457,500
- T8. Thomas Pieters (-16): $457,500
- T8. Adrian Meronk (-16): $457,500
- T11. Charles Howell III (-15): $370,000
- T11. Patrick Reed (-15): $370,000
- Abraham Ancer (-14): $340,000
- T14. Bryson DeChambeau (-13): $301,667
- T14. Graeme McDowell (-13): $301,667
- T14. Cameron Smith (-13): $301,667
- T17. Caleb Surratt (-12): $250,000
- T17. Sergio Garcia (-12): $250,000
- T17. Brendan Steele (-12): $250,000
- T17. Lee Westwood (-12): $250,000
- T17. Ian Poulter (-12): $250,000
- T22. Cameron Tringale (-11): $203,000
- T22. Ben Campbell (-11): $203,000
- T22. Tom McKibbin (-11): $203,000
- T22. Andy Ogletree (-11): $203,000
- T22. Henrik Stenson (-11): $203,000
- T27. Sam Horsfield (-10): $175,000
- T27. Yubin Jang (-10): $175,000
- T27. Matthew Wolff (-10): $175,000
- T27. Paul Casey (-10): $175,000
- T27. Anirban Lahiri (-10): $175,000
- T32. Tyrrell Hatton (-9): $153,350
- T32. Richard Bland (-9): $153,350
- T32. Talor Gooch (-9): $153,350
- T32. Dean Burmester (-9): $153,350
- T36. Louis Oosthuizen (-8): $142,667
- T36. Mito Pereira (-8): $142,667
- T36. Charl Schwartzel (-8): $142,667
- Josele Ballester (-7): $138,000
- T40. Danny Lee (-6): $130,800
- T40. Jason Kokrak (-6): $130,800
- T40. Phil Mickelson (-6): $130,800
- T40. Martin Kaymer (-6): $130,800
- T40. Jinichiro Kozuma (-6): $130,800
- T45. Peter Uihlein (-4): $125,000
- T45. Lucas Herbert (-4): $125,000
- T47. Matt Jones (-3): $101,000
- T47. Chieh-Po Lee (-3): $101,000
- T47. Kevin Na (-3): $101,000
- Brooks Koepka (+1): $60,000
- T51. Anthony Kim (+2): $53,333
- T51. Harold Varner III (+2): $53,333
- T51. Marc Leishman (+2): $53,333
- Frederik Kjettrup (+9): $50,000
Team
- Torque GC (-64): $3,000,000
- Legion XIII (-54): $1,500,000
- Fireballs GC (-50): $500,000