  LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse

LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 18, 2025 00:42 GMT
Sebastian Munoz wins the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025

Sebastian Munoz claimed the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 in thrilling fashion as he beat Jon Rahm in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Colombian birdied the first playoff hole to win his maiden title on the Saudi-backed circuit.

On Sunday, August 17, Rahm entered The Club at Chatham Hills with a 5-stroke deficit to Munoz and Dustin Johnson. However, he went into beast mode and fired an 11-under 60 to close the day at 22-under. Munoz joined him after firing a 6-under 65 and sealed the LIV Golf Indianapolis title with a birdie on the playoff hole.

The purse size of the LIV Golf Indianapolis was $25 million, with $5 million reserved for the team portion. Munoz bagged a whopping $4 million as winner’s share, while Rahm took home $2,250,000.

Speaking of the team’s portion, Sebastian Munoz helped Torque GC claim the title at Chatham Hills and earn $3 million. Rahm-led Legion XIII bagged $1.5 million for runner-up, while Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC won $500,000.

LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at payout for the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025:

Individual

  1. Sebastian Munoz (-22): $4,000,000
  2. Jon Rahm (-22): $2,250,000
  3. Dustin Johnson (-20): $1,500,000
  4. T4. Carlos Ortiz (-17): $775,000
  5. T4. Branden Grace (-17): $775,000
  6. T4. David Puig (-17): $775,000
  7. T4. Joaquin Niemann (-17): $775,000
  8. T8. Bubba Watson (-16): $457,500
  9. T8. Thomas Pieters (-16): $457,500
  10. T8. Adrian Meronk (-16): $457,500
  11. T11. Charles Howell III (-15): $370,000
  12. T11. Patrick Reed (-15): $370,000
  13. Abraham Ancer (-14): $340,000
  14. T14. Bryson DeChambeau (-13): $301,667
  15. T14. Graeme McDowell (-13): $301,667
  16. T14. Cameron Smith (-13): $301,667
  17. T17. Caleb Surratt (-12): $250,000
  18. T17. Sergio Garcia (-12): $250,000
  19. T17. Brendan Steele (-12): $250,000
  20. T17. Lee Westwood (-12): $250,000
  21. T17. Ian Poulter (-12): $250,000
  22. T22. Cameron Tringale (-11): $203,000
  23. T22. Ben Campbell (-11): $203,000
  24. T22. Tom McKibbin (-11): $203,000
  25. T22. Andy Ogletree (-11): $203,000
  26. T22. Henrik Stenson (-11): $203,000
  27. T27. Sam Horsfield (-10): $175,000
  28. T27. Yubin Jang (-10): $175,000
  29. T27. Matthew Wolff (-10): $175,000
  30. T27. Paul Casey (-10): $175,000
  31. T27. Anirban Lahiri (-10): $175,000
  32. T32. Tyrrell Hatton (-9): $153,350
  33. T32. Richard Bland (-9): $153,350
  34. T32. Talor Gooch (-9): $153,350
  35. T32. Dean Burmester (-9): $153,350
  36. T36. Louis Oosthuizen (-8): $142,667
  37. T36. Mito Pereira (-8): $142,667
  38. T36. Charl Schwartzel (-8): $142,667
  39. Josele Ballester (-7): $138,000
  40. T40. Danny Lee (-6): $130,800
  41. T40. Jason Kokrak (-6): $130,800
  42. T40. Phil Mickelson (-6): $130,800
  43. T40. Martin Kaymer (-6): $130,800
  44. T40. Jinichiro Kozuma (-6): $130,800
  45. T45. Peter Uihlein (-4): $125,000
  46. T45. Lucas Herbert (-4): $125,000
  47. T47. Matt Jones (-3): $101,000
  48. T47. Chieh-Po Lee (-3): $101,000
  49. T47. Kevin Na (-3): $101,000
  50. Brooks Koepka (+1): $60,000
  51. T51. Anthony Kim (+2): $53,333
  52. T51. Harold Varner III (+2): $53,333
  53. T51. Marc Leishman (+2): $53,333
  54. Frederik Kjettrup (+9): $50,000
Team

  1. Torque GC (-64): $3,000,000
  2. Legion XIII (-54): $1,500,000
  3. Fireballs GC (-50): $500,000
