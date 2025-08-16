LIV Golf Indianapolis Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

On Friday, August 15, Sebastian Munoz took the early lead at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis after firing a 12-under 59. Despite making a double bogey, he managed to shoot the 3rd sub-60 round on the Saudi circuit with the help of 13 birdies in his last 14 holes at The Club at Chatham Hills.
Munoz has a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, who shot 62 on Friday, while Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, and Joaquin Niemann were tied for third, five shots back.
The second round of the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 will begin on Saturday, August 16, at 11:05 am ET. Joaquin Niemann (-7), Thomas Pieters (-7), and Patrick Reed (-7) will be the first group to start from the first hole in the shotgun start. The leaders’ group featuring Cameron Smith (-7), Dustin Johnson (-9), and Sebastian Munoz (-9) will resume play at 11:16 am ET.
Ian Poulter (-3), Mito Pereira (-3), and Dean Burmester (-3) are another group that will begin at 11:16 am, but from the tenth tee.
LIV Golf Indianapolis Round 2 tee times explored
Here's a look at the pairings for the LIV Golf Indianapolis Round 2 (Shotgun Start 11:05 am ET)
Hole 1
- Joaquin Niemann (-7)
- Thomas Pieters (-7)
- Patrick Reed (-7)
Hole 1 (11:16 am ET)
- Cameron Smith (-7)
- Dustin Johnson (-9)
- Sebastian Munoz (-9)
Hole 2
- Bubba Watson (-5)
- Marc Leishman (-6)
- Abraham Ancer (-6)
Hole 3
- Tom McKibbin (-4)
- Cameron Tringale (-5)
- Henrik Stenson (-5)
Hole 4
- Phil Mickelson (-4)
- David Puig (-4)
- Caleb Surratt (-4)
Hole 5
- Paul Casey (-4)
- Adrian Meronk (-4)
- Anirban Lahiri (-4)
Hole 6
- Branden Grace (-4)
- Andy Ogletree (-4)
- Ben Campbell (-4)
Hole 7
- Jason Kokrak (-4)
- Bryson DeChambeau (-4)
- Jon Rahm (-4)
Hole 8
- Talor Gooch (-3)
- Danny Lee (-3)
- Matthew Wolff (-3)
Hole 10
- Martin Kaymer (-2)
- Jinichiro Kozuma (-2)
- Graeme McDowell (-3)
Hole 10 (11:16 am ET)
- Ian Poulter (-3)
- Mito Pereira (-3)
- Dean Burmester (-3)
Hole 11
- Brendan Steele (-2)
- Sergio Garcia (-2)
- Charles Howell III (-2)
Hole 12
- Hyunjoong Jang (-1)
- Josele Ballester (-2)
- Tyrrell Hatton (-2)
Hole 13
- Lee Westwood (-1)
- Charl Schwartzel (-1)
- Carlos Ortiz (-1)
Hole 14
- Sam Horsfield (E)
- Peter Uihlein (E)
- Chieh-Po Lee (E)
Hole 15
- Anthony Kim (-2)
- Louis Oosthuizen (+1)
- Lucas Herbert (+1)
Hole 16
- Matt Jones (+4)
- Kevin Na (+2)
- Richard Bland (+2)
Hole 17
- Frederik Kjettrup (+8)
- Brooks Koepka (+5)
- Harold Varner III (+4)