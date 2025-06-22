LIV Golf influencer hypes Tommy Fleetwood up with a 3-word message as he seeks his first PGA Tour win

LIV Golf influencer Grant Horvat hyped Tommy Fleetwood up with a 3-word message as he sought his first victory at the PGA Tour event. Fleetwood is playing at the TPC River Highlands, and the golfer is leading the tournament after three rounds of play. Watching that, Horvat had a message for Fleetwood.

Horvat took to his Instagram account and shared a screenshot of Fleetwood's scoreboard in the third round. With that, he wrote a caption that read:

“One more day.”

Tommy Fleetwood ( via Grant Horvat's Instagram story)

Last year, Fleetwood was the solo 15th-place finisher at the Travelers Championship, and the golfer scored 15 under in total with 67-67-66-65 over the four rounds. In the previous year, he missed the cutline at the tournament. In 2022, he landed at T46 with a score of 4 under.

This year, Fleetwood had four top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour and those came at The Genesis Invitational with 8 under, the RBC Heritage with 13 under, the Truist Championship with 12 under, and the Charles Schwab Challenge with 8 under after finishing at T5, T7, T4, and T4, respectively.

Tommy Fleetwood will play the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Tommy Fleetwood shared about his third-round experience at the Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood shared about his playing experience in the third round of the Travelers Championship in a post-tournament press conference at the TPC River Highlands. Fleetwood added that he had a bogey-free round. His words read ( via ASAP Sports):

“I played really well. I played very, very solid. I suppose I've used every aspect of the game. I felt like certain elements -- yesterday I had to scramble really well before things actually caught fire for me on the back nine. Today, hit the ball great off the tee. I didn't really know the numbers but I hit every fairway, so that's a really cool stat, that's a really nice stat. I just had very much control of my golf ball, bogey-free today.”

He continued,

“He odd sort of iffy shot…for momentum especially when you're having a good day. It's hard to pick just one thing and it's funny how weeks can sort of sometimes come out of, not nowhere, I've been playing really well this year, obviously a disappointing week last week, and to do good work and to get back and feel like played well has been really nice.”

Fleetwood is leading the tournament with 16 under in total. He fired 66 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the next round, he shot 65 with two eagles and two birdies. In the third round, Fleetwood made 63 with five birdies and one eagle.

