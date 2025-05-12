LIV Golf Influencer shares his ‘elite lineup’ for Mount Rushmore

Grant Horvat, a YouTube content creator who routinely does things in conjunction with LIV Golf, knows a bit about golf. He's participated in professional events himself and has made content with pro golfers, too. He does a lot wth other content creators, too.

Ad

As such, he's pretty familiar with golf. LIV posted some content with Horvat and asked him for his Mount Rushmore of fellow YouTube golfers, and he happily obliged.

Ad

Trending

The post read:

"That's an elite lineup, Grant Horvat. Who would you pick?"

Horvat's lineup, the elite one in question, was:

"You'd have to put Rick Shiels up there. You'd have to put Garrett Clark. I think Bob Does Sports, I think they're in a niche of their own... No, I can't say [myself]. I can't say it. That's too tough to come out of my mouth. Oh Bryson of course!"

Ad

He said he doesn't really view Bryson DeChambeau as a YouTube golfer since he's "one of the best" golfers in the world on LIV Golf. He's still one of the biggest names on the social media platform and deserves a shoutout for that.

Scottie Scheffler gives LIV Golf creator Grant Horvat advice

Grant Horvat shared recently that he was invited to play in a PGA Tour event, the Barracuda Championship. It is an event in July meant to stand opposite the Open Championship for golfers who don't make it into that Major.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler advised Grant Horvat to play the event (Image via Imagn)

He posted to X saying he was genuinely conflicted about it, wondering what he should do. This came in the middle of some drama about creator events on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the latter of which Horvat just did with their Miami event.

Ad

Despite that, Scheffler said he wouldn't hesitate to take up the offer and play a top professional event. Via Golf Monthly, he said:

"I get it, but I also don't get it. It's a sponsor's invite... You've done enough in the game of golf, around the game of golf to earn that spot. Just because you haven't shot the scores in tournament golf doesn't mean that you shouldn't be playing in the tournament."

He believes the event needs Grant Horvat in the field for more exposure, so it doesn't matter how well he might do. The Tour wanted him to play, and they have a good reason for it. Scheffler thinks that's what matters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More