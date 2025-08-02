LIV Golf insider lauds Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip St. Jude Championship amid heavy schedule

LIV Golf insider Matt Vincenzi lauded Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip the St. Jude Championship amid a heavy schedule. McIlroy’s next event is the Tour Championship, which is scheduled from August 21 to 24 at the East Lake Golf Club, USA. Including this, his 2025 schedule still has six events to go.Amid the tight schedule, McIlroy decided to skip the St. Jude Championship. Vincenzi supported McIlroy's decision and shared a post on X on Saturday, August 2, writing:“I applaud Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip the St. Jude Championship. With a packed schedule including his National Open, Wentworth, the Ryder Cup, and the Australian Open, he’s smart to prioritize what matters most to him right now.”He added that McIlroy had already won three FedEx Cup playoffs, so there was less need for him to play in the first events of the playoffs.McIlroy’s rest of 2025 schedule will have events like the Amgen Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, the 2025 Ryder Cup, the DP World India Championship, the ABU Dhabi HSBC Championship, and the DP World Tour Championship.What did Rory McIlroy say after winning the Masters Tournament? Rory McIlroy joined the post-tournament press conference at Augusta National after the Masters Tournament. In the press conference, the golfer was asked to shed light on the fact that he finally completed his Career Grand Slam in the 89th Masters Tournament.“It's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did. You know, there were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today,” he replied.“I certainly didn't make it easy. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course. In a funny way, I feel like the double bogey at the first sort of settled my nerves. And it's funny, walking to the second tee, the first thing that popped into my head was Jon Rahm a couple years ago making double and going on to win. So at least my mind was in the right place, and was at least thinking positively about it,” he added.Rory McIlroy added that the final round of the Masters Tournament was a roller coaster day and that it was tricky at many points. He also shared how he bounced back from the doubles and got back on the right track in the game.