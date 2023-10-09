LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah : Schedule, prize purse, top players, venue and more

The LIV Golf professionals will now head to Jeddah for the 13th event on the League's 2023 schedule. The LIV Golf Jeddah tournament will take place at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, from Friday, October 13, to Sunday, October 15.

Similar to all previous events on the Saudi-backed circuit, LIV Golf Jeddah will be a 54-hole, no-cut event.

Schedule

Here's the schedule for the LIV Golf Jeddah event:

Friday, October 13:

Round 1: 5:15 am ET shotgun start

Saturday, May 12:

Round 2: 5:15 am ET shotgun start

Sunday, May 13:

Round 3: 5:05 am ET shotgun start

Purse

The 48 players, divided into 12 teams, will compete for the purse size of $25 million. While the individual portion will have $20 million to grab, the teams will fight for $5 million.

About the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club is a golf club located in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The club's championship golf course officially opened in 2017. Designed by European Golf Design (EGD), it is managed by Troon Golf.

Since its opening, Royal Greens has hosted several events on the European Tour, the Asian Tour, and the Ladies European Tour. In 2022, it was selected as one of the venues for the inaugural season of the PIF-backed circuit, hosting one of the eight events.

Distance : par 72, 7,010 yards

: par 72, 7,010 yards Course Holes: 18

Teams explored

Here are 12 teams from LIV Golf and their respective members:

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na*, Sihwan Kim, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen*, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer*, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland Ripper GC: Cam Smith*, Jed Morgan, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, David Puig, Sebastian Munoz Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter*, Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson*, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson*, Brendan Steele, James Piot, Cam Tringale Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau*, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey Smash GC: Brooks Koepka*, Matt Wolff, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia*, Carlos Ortiz, Abe Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

Season standings at LIV Golf explored

Here are the player's standings at the LIV Golf League 2023 after 12 events:

Cameron Smith: 170 Talor Gooch: 162 Bryson DeChambeau: 146 Patrick Reed: 121 Brooks Koepka: 112 Branden Grace: 112 Dustin Johnson: 111 Mito Pereira: 107 Sebastian Muñoz: 101 Anirban Lahiri: 99 Harold Varner III: 97 Peter Uihlein: 94 Charles Howell III: 90 Dean Burmester: 88 Carlos Ortiz: 86 Marc Leishman: 75 Cameron Tringale: 75 Brendan Steele: 70 Sergio Garcia: 67 Richard Bland: 64 Joaquin Niemann: 56 Louis Oosthuizen: 55 Henrik Stenson: 55 Jason Kokrak: 55 Matthew Wolff: 49 Abraham Ancer: 47 Pat Perez: 47 Danny Lee: 41 Kevin Na: 41 David Puig: 40 Scott Vincent: 38 Eugenio Chacarra: 27 Thomas Pieters: 25 Ian Poulter: 22 Bubba Watson: 20 Paul Casey: 19 Matt Jones: 18 Phil Mickelson: 17