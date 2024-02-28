LIV Golf Jeddah: Field, purse, format and more explored

LIV Golf Jeddah, the third event of the season on the LIV calendar, will start on Friday, March 1st.

An event that has been a mainstay in the two seasons of the circuit, LIV Golf Jeddah will have a purse of $25 million. The winner's share (individual) is a $4 million paycheck while the winning team will receive a $3 million prize.

The format of LIV Golf Jeddah will be similar to the other events on the circuit. It will be played over 54 holes, stroke play, with shotgun starts. The tee time for the first two rounds is 11:15 am local time (3:15 am Eastern Time), and the third round will begin at 11:05 am local time (3:05 am Eastern Time).

The first two editions of LIV Golf Jeddah were played in October (2022 and 2023). However, the 2024 schedule placed it in March, with a period of only four months between the second and third editions.

The event is played at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is a 7010-yard, par-72 course, which has hosted all editions of LIV Golf Jeddah, in addition to events of the Aramco Team Series and the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

LIV Golf Jeddah field and storylines

Below is the field for LIV Golf Jeddah:

Dustin Johnson

Joaquin Niemann

Jon Rahm

Talor Gooch

Sergio Garcia

Peter Uihlein

Paul Casey

Dean Burmester

Brooks Koepka

Matt Wolff

Tyrrell Hatton

Sebastian Muñoz

Jason Kokrak

Charles Howell III

Graeme McDowell

Cam Smith

Caleb Surratt

Louis Oosthuizen

Richard Bland

Bryson DeChambeau

Adrian Meronk

Anthony Kim

Bubba Watson

Henrik Stenson

David Puig

Pat Perez

Sam Horsfield

Kevin Na

Cameron Tringale

Patrick Reed

Anirban Lahiri

Lucas Herbert

Brendan Steele

Mark Leishman

Abraham Ancer

Ian Poulter

Branden Grace

Matt Jones

Kalle Samooja

Harold Varner III

Martin Kaymer

Eugenio Chacarra

Thomas Pieters

Phil Mickelson

Lee Westwood

Jinichiro Kozuma

Hudson Swafford

Kieran Vincent

Scott Vincent

Charl Schwartzel

Carlos Ortiz

Danny Lee

Mito Pereira

Andy Ogletree

The main news regarding the LIV Golf Jeddah field is the addition of Anthony Kim with a wild card for the remaining 10 events of the season. There is no information about Kim's current form, but he is already in Jeddah to participate in the event.

The rest of the 54 players that make up the field are the same that participated in the two previous tournaments on the circuit. Current season leader Dustin Johnson stands out, as well as his closest competitors Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm.

Brooks Koepka has won the previous two editions of the Jeddah event and will be looking to extend his reign. Talor Gooch was the best player on the circuit in 2023 and is currently in fourth place in the individual ranking for the current season.

Several players like Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Paul Casey, Dean Burmester, and Matt Wolff, who until now have had unstable results in LIV Golf, have started the season well and will be looking to consolidate their performances in Jeddah.

The other big stars of the circuit like Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith will also seek to climb positions in the individual ranking.

The LIV Golf field also has several young players who have begun to stand out. David Puig and Caleb Surrat are the most notable cases this season.