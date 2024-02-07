LIV Golf Las Vegas Thursday round 1 groupings, shotgun start time and more explored

After kicking off the 2024 season in Mayakoba, Mexico, last week, LIV Golf will head to Las Vegas for the next event on the schedule. The LIV Golf Las Vegas is scheduled to take place from Thursday (February 8) to Saturday (February 10) at the Las Vegas Country Club.

Unlike the usual Friday start, LIV Golf Las Vegas is starting on Thursday to avoid the clash with the Super Bowl event, which will take place this Sunday. The Las Vegas event will begin on Thursday at 10:15 am (local start), and all 18 groups will begin at the same time on the shotgun start.

LIV Golf Mayakoba winner Joaquin Niemann, alongside Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia, will start on the first hole, while Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, and Martin Kaymer will tee off on the 18th hole on Thursday.

Here are all the groupings for LIV Golf Las Vegas, round 1:

Hole 1:

1. Joaquin Niemann

2. Bubba Watson

3. Sergio Garcia

Hole 2:

1. Jon Rahm

2. Brooks Koepka

3. Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 3:

1. Cameron Smith

2. Dustin Johnson

3. Tyrrell Hatton

Hole 4:

1. Harold Varner III

2. Ian Poulter

3. Louis Oosthuizen

Hole 5:

1. Dean Burmester

2. Sebastian Muñoz

3. Patrick Reed

Hole 6:

1. Graeme McDowell

2. Marc Leishman

3. Kevin Na

Hole 7:

1. David Puig

2. Adrian Meronk

3. Mito Pereira

Hole 8:

1. Brendan Steele

2. Lucas Herbert

3. Paul Casey

Hole 9:

1. Danny Lee

2. Charl Schwartzel

3. Pat Perez

Hole 10:

1. Eugenio Chacarra

2. Kalle Samooja

3. Jinichiro Kozuma

Hole 11:

1. Richard Bland

2. Sam Horsfield

3. Matthew Wolff

Hole 12:

1. Andy Ogletree

2. Scott Vincent

3. Kieran Vincent

Hole 13:

1. Matt Jones

2. Caleb Surratt

3. Laurie Canter

Hole 14:

1. Hudson Swafford

2. Cameron Tringale

3. Thomas Pieters

Hole 15:

1. Lee Westwood

2. Carlos Ortiz

3. Peter Uihlein

Hole 16:

1. Jason Kokrak

2. Abraham Ancer

3. Anirban Lahiri

Hole 17:

1. Branden Grace

2. Charles Howell III

3. Henrik Stenson

Hole 18:

1. Phil Mickelson

2. Talor Gooch

3. Martin Kaymer

What are the teams competing at the LIV Golf Las Vegas?

Here's the team roster for LIV Golf Las Vegas:

4Aces GC : Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Harold Varner III

: Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Harold Varner III Cleeks GC : Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, and Adrian Meronk

: Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, and Adrian Meronk Crushers CG : Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, and Charles Howell III

: Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, and Charles Howell III Fireballs GC : Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, and David Puig

: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, and David Puig Hy Flyers GC : Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Andy Ogletree

: Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Andy Ogletree Iron Heads GC : Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, and Jinichiro Kozuma

: Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, and Jinichiro Kozuma Legion XIII GC : Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, and Caleb Surratt

: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, and Caleb Surratt Majesticks GC : Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood (co-captain), Henrik Stenson (co-captain), and Sam Horsfield

: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood (co-captain), Henrik Stenson (co-captain), and Sam Horsfield Range Goats GC : Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, and Peter Uihlein

: Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, and Peter Uihlein Ripper GC : Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, and Lucas Herbert

: Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, and Lucas Herbert Smash GC : Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell

: Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell Stinger GC : Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and Charl Schwartzel Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, and Carlos Ortiz