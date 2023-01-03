LIV Golf league 2023 preview: Schedule, field, where to watch, and more

After the successful completion of the first edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed series will return for its second edition this year. The eight-event series will transit into a 14-event league in 2023.

However, the format of the 54-hole event will be the same as it will feature both individual and team events. With just two months left until the first LIV Golf event of 2023, take a look at all the details of the second edition of the league.

LIV Golf 2023 Schedule

The Invitational Series will now become the LIV Golf League from 2023. It will feature 14 events comprising a 48-man field and 12 teams that will remain unchanged for the rest of the season.

Only half of the events have been announced, with four of them to take place in the USA, and one each in Mexico, Australia, and Singapore.

The first event of the year will take place at the Riviera Maya in Mayakoba, Mexico. The course is designed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and is popular for hosting the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship every year. It has hosted 16 editions of the World Wide Technology Championships so far.

Having said that, take a look at the schedule disclosed so far.

1.LIV Golf Mayakoba: Feb. 24-26

Venue: El Camaleon Golf Club, Riviera Maya, Mexico

2.LIV Golf Tucson: March 17-19

Venue: Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona

3.LIV Golf Adelaide: April 21-23

Venue: Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

4.LIV Golf Singapore: April 28-30

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa, Singapore

5.LIV Golf Tulsa: May 12-14

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

6.LIV Golf Valderrama: June 30-July 2

Venue: Valderrama Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

7.LIV Golf Greenbrier: Aug. 4-6

Venue: The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

LIV Golf 2023 Player Field

While there was a lot of speculation on the possibility of player transfers and more additions to the playing field in 2023, as per the official website, the team names and the list of players remain the same as of the 2022 season.

How to watch LIV Golf 2023?

The inaugural edition of LIV Golf was streamed live on LIV Golf's website and YouTube channel for free. However, the league was looking for a streaming and broadcasting partner for the upcoming season.

“We’ve got to get on TV, we’ve got to have corporate partners,” said former COO Atul Khosla at the team championship in October. “Those are successful things that we need, those are sort of milestones that we need to hit going into next year.”

As per reports, Khosla has retired from his position, bringing yet another obstacle to the commercialization of the league.

Meanwhile, top channels like CBS, ESPN, and NBC hold broadcasting rights with the PGA Tour and will most likely not go ahead with LIV Golf. Therefore, no medium other than YouTube and its website have been disclosed by LIV Golf.

With everything in place, it will be interesting to see what LIV Golf offers its audience this season. Unlike last season where most of the focus was on player signings amounting to conflict with the PGA Tour, hopefully, this year the focus will be more on the league.

