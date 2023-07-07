LIV Golf London 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The LIV Golf London 2023 tournament will be held at the famous Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, from July 7 to 9. Golf lovers and supporters from all around the world are looking forward to three days of tough competition and outstanding golfing performances on the beautiful greens.

The LIV Golf London 2023 will feature top-tier players competing in a difficult 54-hole stroke play format. The Centurion Club, with its precisely planned course and first-rate amenities, provides the ideal setting for these golfing professionals to display their talent and strive for glory.

LIV Golf Updates @LIVGolfUpdates For #LIVGolf London round 1 LIV is returning to captains and teams playing together! Personally I think this is a good system for the first round!

To ensure a fair and exciting tournament, organizers have scheduled a shotgun start for rounds one and two at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Round three of the event will begin at 1:05 p.m. on the last day, setting the stage for an exhilarating and unforgettable conclusion to this epic golfing duel.

LIV Golf London 2023: Broadcast schedule

United States

The CW Network broadcasts the LIV Golf League in 100% of U.S. markets.

Friday: Live coverage on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus, and LIV Golf YouTube.

Saturday and Sunday: Live coverage on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus, and LIV Golf YouTube. The tape was delayed on The CW starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Global

LIV Golf London 2023 is broadcast in over 160 international territories, available via LIV Golf Plus.

Accessible through the LIV Golf Plus app (iOS, Android, FireTV) and LIVGolfPlus.com.

Live and On-Demand coverage free of charge.

Also aired on 12 international broadcast partners.

US TV Schedule (All time ET)

Friday, July 7: 9.15 am-2.15 pm ( LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, July 8: 9.15 am-2.15 pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1 pm-6 pm (The CW / Fubo TV)

Sunday, July 9: 9.15 am-2.15 pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1 pm-6 pm (The CW / Fubo TV)

LIV Golf London 2023: Schedule

Date: July 7-9, 2023

Location: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, UK

Tee Off

Course Time: 3:15 PM

Your Time: 6:45 PM

The tournament will follow the same timing for all three days.

Local Tee Time

Shotgun start for Rounds 1 and 2 at 1:15 PM ET.

Round 3 will commence at 1:05 PM.





B. Koepka +800

C. Smith +900

B. DeChambeau +1000

D. Johnson +1000

T. Gooch +1100

P. Reed +1600

S. Garcia +1600

J. Niemann +1900

M. Pereira +1900

B. Grace +2700

S. Munoz +2700

C. Tringale +2900

C. Howell +3100

Full individual betting odds for tomorrow's #LIVGolf London:
B. Koepka +800
C. Smith +900
B. DeChambeau +1000
D. Johnson +1000
T. Gooch +1100
P. Reed +1600
S. Garcia +1600
J. Niemann +1900
M. Pereira +1900
B. Grace +2700
S. Munoz +2700
C. Tringale +2900
C. Howell +3100

LIV Golf promises to present an exhilarating display of talent and sportsmanship with a tough and challenging atmosphere. Golf fans across the world can expect to see spectacular moments as players compete for victory in this important tournament.

