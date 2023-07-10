LIV Golf makes a change to its schedule by revising the season-ending tournament

The LIV Golf series has announced a few changes to the remainder of its fall season. The second season of the LIV Series is going strong, with several events attracting rather large crowds over the year. Now, the series has made the decision to swap the Jeddah and Florida events.

The Florida event will be the season ender for the second year of the LIV Golf Series rather than the one in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The original schedule had LIV's Miami event held at Doral as the penultimate event of the year for the team championship series.

LIV Golf @livgolf_league The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will take place October 20-22 in Miami. Pre-register for Early Birdie tickets now! The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will take place October 20-22 in Miami. Pre-register for Early Birdie tickets now!

The Jeddah event was originally scheduled to be held from November 1 to 3, but has now been shifted to October 13 to 15 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. The Jeddah event will be the last one for the individual title, and will set the stage for the Miami event.

LIV Golf series to swap Jeddah and Miami events

The Miami event will be the one that decides the team championship, with a combination of match play and stroke play. The decision seems to be a welcome one, as the Miami event last year.

Commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement by the LIV Series:

“We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion."

The high buzz in Miami coupled with the low attendance in Saudi Arabia warrants for the change in events. Officials have been working all year to make the switch, which has now been confirmed.

"The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf. We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t-miss LIV Golf event," Norman added.

At the end of the Jeddah event, the top three players will get a bonus in prize money. Last year, winner Dustin Johnson received $17 million. On the other hand, the winning team at the Miami event will get $16 million and the top four teams will get first-round byes.

