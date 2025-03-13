LIV Golf makes fun of Jon Rahm’s $800M-worth popstar obsession for latest hype video

Jon Rahm is a big fan of Celine Dion. So much so that when approached about making a hype video for the upcoming tournament, Rahm wanted to use her music in the background.

LIV Golf obliged, posting the edit of Rahm saying he wanted It's All Coming Back to Me Now by Dion before making a joke about the song choice and cutting to the actual promotion.

The lyrics to Dion's timeless classic, one that is near and dear to Rahm, played over the video of his golf highlights. It was an unorthodox hype video, as those usually have songs with an upbeat tempo, often belonging to the hip-hop genre, to get fans excited. The one up by LIV Golf, however, fits Rahm's personality and allowed him to put his music obsession with the $800 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) singer out there.

Coming to his performances, Rahm has yet to win a single event this season with LIV, one year after winning the individual title. However, he has not been in bad form at all. Here are his results so far:

T2 at Riyadh

6th at Adelaide

T6 at Hong Kong

The coming weekend in Singapore will give him his next chance to win an event. After that, LIV will take three weeks off before returning to Miami a week before the Masters. Hopefully, the hype video for Jon Rahm featuring Celine Dion's record will spur him to a victory in Singapore.

PGA Tour rising star takes sarcastic shot at Jon Rahm

With Jon Rahm on LIV Golf now, he cannot advance in the OWGR by taking part in regular outings. He has to play DP World Tour events or Majors and perform well to move up.

When he defected, he was near the top of the rankings and had spent time as World No. 1 before Scottie Scheffler took over the spot and never looked back. Now, he has been surpassed by Michael Kim after a string of excellent outings (T2, T13, T13, T6, and 4th in five starts).

Jon Rahm has fallen in OWGR (Image via Imagn)

As a result, Kim has shot up the OWGR leaderboard to 52nd, passing several golfers. That includes Rahm, who has steadily fallen to 59th in the world since LIV events don't award any points.

Following this, Kim sarcastically poked fun at Rahm and said he was currently a better golfer, but that's due to the rankings and the unique situation that LIV Golf members are in.

Interestingly, there was once a crusade to give ranking points to LIV events, but the OWGR turned them down. They stated that their tournaments were too different to earn the same points as PGA Tour or DP World Tour events, so they couldn't adapt their system to meet LIV's format. This leaves Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and others in a freefall at times.

