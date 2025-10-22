LIV Golf makes players' International Series appearances compulsory starting 2026: Reports

LIV Golf made it compulsory for players in the league to participate in two International Series tournaments. The LIV Golf’s 2026 schedule would start with LIV Golf Riyadh from February 5 to 7 at the Riyadh Golf Club. Before the new season started, the breakaway league made a major announcement in the fall season for the newly contracted golfers.

As posted by the Flushing It’s X page, the league declared that the new players should participate in two International Series events, as well as the 14 LIV Golf league tournaments. The post further mentioned that this initiative was to grow the relationship between LIV Golf and International Series after both entered into a partnership. The post read:

“Starting in 2026, all newly contracted LIV Golf players will be expected to play a minimum of 2 International Series events on the Asian Tour as well as the 14 events on the LIV Golf League. A lot of players already support these events, but the partnership between the International Series and the LIV Golf League will only continue to grow in the coming years. With the indemnity policy from LIV Golf to pay the fines of their players to the DP World Tour ending at the end of 2025, I would expect many of the star players on the LIV Golf League to add several Asian Tour events to their schedules next season.”

The LIV Golf's regular season ended with the LIV Golf Michigan, which took place at the Cardinal at Saint John's Resort.

Who won the last LIV Golf event at Michigan?

Legion XIII won the last LIV Golf Team Championship at Michigan, where the team defeated Crushers GC in a playoff. The team scored 20 under in total after Jon Rahm scored 65 with three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Tyrrell Hatton secured 66 with one birdie on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.

Other Legion XIII teammates, Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin, scored 64 and 65 with seven birdies in each round. After the tournament, Jon Rahm joined the press conference and talked about his playing experience. The Spaniard’s words were (via ASAP Sports):

“It's always hard to put into words. Neither Tyrrell or I were having a great day today, and even during the whole week, I don't think we played our best. But the young guys kind of were a beacon of strength playing good and out there today as well. They carried us all the way to the end.”

Jon Rahm also mentioned that the start of the day wasn't great for his team. However, he and Hatton took the team to the playoffs to win the event. He added that he was proud of his team for their performance. Rahm didn't have any individual victories in the 2025 season.

