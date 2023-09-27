LIV Golf may not return to Trump courses after Miami Team Championship next month: Report

According to reports, LIV golf events may not return to Trump-owned properties in the 2024 calendar year.

Although LIV Golf's schedule for 2024 has not yet been announced, Sports Illustrated reported on Tuesday, September 26, that it is highly unlikely that Trump-owned golf courses will host any of the 14 events on the Saudi-backed circuit next year.

Over the past two seasons, Trump has hosted several events on the PIF-sponsored circuit. This year, LIV Golf DC and LIV Golf Bedminster were played on Trump National Golf Courses. Furthermore, the season finale, the Team Championship, will also take place at his Miami-based Doral golf course.

While LIV Golf faced heavy criticism from various parts of the world, most notably from the families of 9/11 victims, the former US President was one of the few prominent figures to support the new league.

Players who joined the breakaway league were immediately banned from participating in both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. However, to everyone's surprise, the PGA Tour and PIF announced their merger in June. The 45th US President described it as a 'big, beautiful, and glamorous deal.'

Sports Illustrated reported that the team championship for the next year will most likely take place in South Florida. The report further stated that only Mayakoba, Valderrama, and The Greenbrier in West Virginia are confirmed venues so far. The season opener at Mayakobal will take place from February 2 to 4.

As per the report, Mexico, Spain, Jeddah, Adelaide, Hong Kong, England, Singapore, and South Korea can be the eight locations to host the Saudi-backed league events outside the US. Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Oklahoma City, plus West Virginia and Florida, will be possible venues for US-based events.

LIV Golf League 2023 results and standings explored

So far, 12 events have taken place on the LIV Golf Circuit in 2023. Talor Gooch has registered the most wins this year, claiming victory in the Adelaide, Singapore, and Andalucia events. Cameron Smith has won two events in London and Bedminster.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a low 58 to win the Greenbrier and then secured his second title of the year in Chicago last Sunday. Charles Howell III, Danny Lee, Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson have also each claimed one title this year.

Let's look at the season standings for LIV Golf League 2023:

Cameron Smith - 170 Talor Gooch - 162 Bryson DeChambeau - 146 Patrick Reed - 121 Brooks Koepka - 112 Branden Grace - 112 Dustin Johnson - 111 Mito Pereira - 107 Sebastian Muñoz - 101 Anirban Lahiri - 99 Harold Varner III - 97 Peter Uihlein - 94 Charles Howell III - 90 Dean Burmester - 88 Carlos Ortiz - 86 Marc Leishman - 75 Cameron Tringale - 75 Brendan Steele - 70 Sergio Garcia - 67 Richard Bland - 64 Joaquin Niemann - 56 Louis Oosthuizen - 55 Henrik Stenson - 55 Jason Kokrak - 55 Matthew Wolff - 49 Abraham Ancer - 47 Pat Perez - 47 Danny Lee - 41 Kevin Na - 41 Daniel Puig - 40