  • LIV Golf Mayakoba field boasts an impressive 600 career wins and diverse representation from 21 universities

By ALISHA KOTADIA
Modified Feb 02, 2024 17:21 GMT
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Round Two
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Round Two (Image via Getty)

LIV Golf is preparing for the first event of its third season, the LIV Invitational Mayakoba. This much-anticipated event starts today, February 2nd, at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba.

Featuring a lineup of 13 teams plus two wildcard contestants, the event boasts 54 players with a combined total of 600 professional wins. This includes the player with the most championship winners, Phil Mickelson, who has 57 event wins, 45 on the PGA Tour, and 11 on the DP World Tour.

Lee Westwood comes in second place with 44 wins, two on the PGA Tour and 25 on the DP World Tour. Moreover, among the golfers, there are a few who have even clinched victories in LIV events over the past two years. This includes Brooks Koepka, who has 19 professional wins; out of three are from the Saudi backend league with the last one coming from LIV Golf Jeddah 2023.

Defending individual champion of the 2023 season Talor Gooch and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith are two additional golfers with three LIV league wins each. Notably, these 54 players are also alumni of 21 of the top universities.

Newly formed LIV squad captain Jon Rahm and LIV defector Phil Mickelson attended Arizona State University, while Taylor Gooch and defending champion of the Mayakoba event, Charles Howell III attended Oklahoma State University.

LIV Golf Updates took to X (forrmerly Twitter) to share the field breakdown and wrote:

“600 career wins and collegiate athletes from 21 different universities represented in the #LIVGolf Mayakoba field!”

LIV Golf Mayakoba: How to watch, team grouping, and more

The LIV Golf Mayakoba tournament is set to feature a whopping prize pool of $25 Million. The 13-team event will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET and viewers can watch the live stream of the event on Friday between 1 and 6 pm at CW App.

Furthermore, fans can watch the live stream of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday between 1 and 6 pm on CW Network and App.

Here is the first-round grouping of the LIV Invitational Mayakoba tournament:

Hole 1

  • Talor Gooch
  • Jon Rahm
  • Cameron Smith

Hole 2

  • Dustin Johnson
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Brooks Koepka

Hole 3

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Sergio Garcia

Hole 4

  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Martin Kaymer

Hole 5

  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Lee Westwood
  • Branden Grace

Hole 6

  • Adrian Meronk
  • Graeme McDowell
  • lan Poulter

Hole 7

  • Paul Casey
  • Dean Burmester
  • Matthew Wolff

Hole 8

  • Lucas Herbert
  • Kieran Vincent
  • Hudson Swafford

Hole 9

  • Sam Horsfield
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • David Puig

Hole 10

  • Pat Perez
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Andy Ogletree

Hole 11

  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Laurie Canter
  • Scott Vincent

Hole 12

  • Caleb Surratt
  • Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Richard Bland

Hole 13

  • Kalle Samooja
  • Matt Jones
  • Charl Schwartzel

Hole 14

  • Danny Lee
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Jason Kokrak

Hole 15

  • Brendan Steele
  • Charles Howell III
  • Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 16

  • Marc Leishman
  • Harold Varner III
  • Peter Uihlein

Hole 17

  • Kevin Na
  • Mito Pereira
  • Patrick Reed

Hole 18

  • Bubba Watson
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Louis Oosthuizen

Edited by Yash Singh
