LIV Golf Mayakoba field boasts an impressive 600 career wins and diverse representation from 21 universities

LIV Golf is preparing for the first event of its third season, the LIV Invitational Mayakoba. This much-anticipated event starts today, February 2nd, at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba.

Featuring a lineup of 13 teams plus two wildcard contestants, the event boasts 54 players with a combined total of 600 professional wins. This includes the player with the most championship winners, Phil Mickelson, who has 57 event wins, 45 on the PGA Tour, and 11 on the DP World Tour.

Lee Westwood comes in second place with 44 wins, two on the PGA Tour and 25 on the DP World Tour. Moreover, among the golfers, there are a few who have even clinched victories in LIV events over the past two years. This includes Brooks Koepka, who has 19 professional wins; out of three are from the Saudi backend league with the last one coming from LIV Golf Jeddah 2023.

Defending individual champion of the 2023 season Talor Gooch and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith are two additional golfers with three LIV league wins each. Notably, these 54 players are also alumni of 21 of the top universities.

Newly formed LIV squad captain Jon Rahm and LIV defector Phil Mickelson attended Arizona State University, while Taylor Gooch and defending champion of the Mayakoba event, Charles Howell III attended Oklahoma State University.

LIV Golf Updates took to X (forrmerly Twitter) to share the field breakdown and wrote:

“600 career wins and collegiate athletes from 21 different universities represented in the #LIVGolf Mayakoba field!”

LIV Golf Mayakoba: How to watch, team grouping, and more

The LIV Golf Mayakoba tournament is set to feature a whopping prize pool of $25 Million. The 13-team event will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET and viewers can watch the live stream of the event on Friday between 1 and 6 pm at CW App.

Furthermore, fans can watch the live stream of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday between 1 and 6 pm on CW Network and App.

Here is the first-round grouping of the LIV Invitational Mayakoba tournament:

Hole 1

Talor Gooch

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Hole 2

Dustin Johnson

Joaquin Niemann

Brooks Koepka

Hole 3

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Sergio Garcia

Hole 4

Tyrrell Hatton

Abraham Ancer

Martin Kaymer

Hole 5

Anirban Lahiri

Lee Westwood

Branden Grace

Hole 6

Adrian Meronk

Graeme McDowell

lan Poulter

Hole 7

Paul Casey

Dean Burmester

Matthew Wolff

Hole 8

Lucas Herbert

Kieran Vincent

Hudson Swafford

Hole 9

Sam Horsfield

Carlos Ortiz

David Puig

Hole 10

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

Andy Ogletree

Hole 11

Eugenio Chacarra

Laurie Canter

Scott Vincent

Hole 12

Caleb Surratt

Jinichiro Kozuma

Richard Bland

Hole 13

Kalle Samooja

Matt Jones

Charl Schwartzel

Hole 14

Danny Lee

Cameron Tringale

Jason Kokrak

Hole 15

Brendan Steele

Charles Howell III

Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 16

Marc Leishman

Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein

Hole 17

Kevin Na

Mito Pereira

Patrick Reed

Hole 18

Bubba Watson

Henrik Stenson

Louis Oosthuizen