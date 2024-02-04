LIV Golf Mayakoba : Sunday Final Round tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba will take place on Sunday, February 4, and will start at 1:05 p.m. (local time). While 17 groups will start with the shotgun at the same time on different holes, the second group, consisting of John Rahm, Dean Burmester, and Joaquin Niemann, will tee off from the first hole at 1:16 pm (local time).

After shooting 12-under 59 in the opening round, Niemann carded 1-under 70 on Saturday but was able to hold his lead. At 13-under, he is currently four strokes ahead of Dean Burmester, who shot 5-under 66 in the second round of LIV Golf Mayakoba. Burmester is tied at 9-under alongside Jon Rahm, who shot 4-under 67.

Complete tee time details for the LIV Golf Mayakoba, round 3

Joaquin Niemann leads at LIV Golf Mayakoba after two rounds

Below are the complete tee time details for the LIV Golf Mayakoba, round 3:

Group 1: Hole 1

B Koepka (Smash GC), C Howell III (Crushers GC), S Garcia (Fireballs GC): 1:05 pm

Group 2: Hole 1

J Rahm (Legion XIII), D Burmester (Stinger GC), J Niemann (Torque GC): 1:16 PM

Group 3: Hole 2

S Muñoz (Torque GC), D Johnson (4Aces GC), P Reed (4Aces GC): 1:05 PM

Group 4: Hole 3

P Casey (Crushers GC), L Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), B Watson (RangeGoats GC): 1:05 PM

Group 5: Hole 4

C Tringale (HyFlyers GC), C Smith (Ripper GC), L Canter: 1:05 PM

Group 6: Hole 17

R Bland (Cleeks GC), L Herbert (Ripper GC), K Na (Iron Heads GC): 1:05 PM

Group 7: Hole 16

S Horsfield (Majesticks GC), T Gooch (Smash GC), and J Kokrak (Smash GC): 1:05 PM

Group 8: Hole 5

I Poulter (Majesticks GC), C Surratt (Legion XIII), and B Steele (HyFlyers GC): 1:05 PM

Group 9: Hole 6

S Vincent (Iron Heads GC), M Leishman (Ripper GC), T Hatton (Legion XIII): 1:05 PM

Group 10: Hole 7

K Samooja (Cleeks GC), T Pieters (RangeGoats GC), and E Chacarra (Fireballs GC): 1:05 PM

Group 11: Hole 8

A Lahiri (Crushers GC), D Lee (Iron Heads GC), B DeChambeau (Crushers GC): 1:05 PM

Group 12: Hole 9

M Wolff (RangeGoats GC), G McDowell (Smash GC), and D Puig (Fireballs GC): 1:05 PM

Group 13: Hole 10

H Stenson (Majesticks GC), H Swafford, and L Westwood (Majesticks GC): 1:05 PM

Group 14: Hole 11

M Jones (Ripper GC), J Kozuma (Iron Heads GC), A Meronk (Cleeks GC): 1:05 PM

Group 15: Hole 12

C Schwartzel (Stinger GC), M Kaymer (Cleeks GC), and A. Ancer (Fireballs GC): 1:05 PM

Group 16: Hole 13

C Ortiz (Torque GC), K Vincent (Legion XIII), M Pereira (Torque GC): 1:05 PM

Group 17: Hole 14

A Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), H Varner III (4Aces GC), P Mickelson (HyFlyers GC): 1:05 PM

Group 18: Hole 15

P Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), P Perez (4Aces GC), B Grace (Stinger GC): 1:05 PM